Woman Sues Publix for Slip and Fall Incident

The lawsuit argues that Publix did not train its employees adequately to recognize and address these hazards. Gray also alleges that Publix failed to place warning signs or cones around the wet areas in the store to alert shoppers, which could have prevented her fall.

The plaintiff said she suffered physical impairment, disfigurement and mental anguish, among other damages, as a result of her fall, and that these injuries have resulted in substantial medical expenses, as well as lost earnings both past and future.

Gray is seeking damages exceeding $50,000 from Publix, exclusive of interest costs and attorney fees. She demands compensation for her medical expenses, lost wages and diminished future earning capacity, as well as other related costs stemming from her injuries.

Publix informed Progressive Grocer that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Gray is being represented by The Injury Firm, based in Fort Lauderdale. Fla.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.