New York Grocer to Spend Millions to Settle Clean Air Act Violations

“Between 2019 and 2021, Gristedes systematically violated EPA refrigerant regulations, resulting in greenhouse-gas emissions at a rate far higher than others in the industry,” said Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. “To give a sense of scale, Gristedes’ emissions had a global-warming effect equal to driving a car 140,000,000 miles. As a result of our lawsuit, Gristedes is now required to reduce its emissions by over 70% from their 2020 levels to offset at least some of the damage it has caused, and it will face significant additional penalties under the consent decree if it fails to do so.”

The consent decree requires Gristedes to pay a $400,000 civil penalty. The grocer must also undertake repairs of its commercial refrigeration equipment with an estimated cost of $13,500,000, to adopt a comprehensive refrigerant compliance management plan, to convert three stores to use advanced refrigerants with low global-warming potential, and to lower its corporate leak rate to below 16%. Failure to comply will result in additional penalties.

The Clean Air Act and the RER Rule impose requirements on the owners and operators of commercial refrigeration appliances to prevent the emission of regulated refrigerants into the atmosphere. Many refrigerants are powerful greenhouse gases that contribute to global climate change when emitted. They also deplete the ozone layer and are toxic to humans when present in the air in large quantities.

Gristedes has a century-long presence in New York City, founded in 1888 by two teenage boys. Currently, the retailer operates locations throughout Manhattan, New York state's Westchester County and the borough of Brooklyn.