Arkansas Town, Grocer Grappling with Deadly Shooting
Mad Butcher is owned and operated by the employee-owned Houchens Food Group of Bowling Green, Ky., which shared a statement in the wake of the shooting. “We’re thankful for the rapid response from local authorities who apprehended the suspect and secured the area. Corporate and store officials are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation. The store will remain closed until the investigation concludes. Please keep our employees, customers, and the Fordyce community in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.
This is the latest gun-related incident in a grocery store setting. In June, a person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Tops Friendly Markets location in Waterloo, N.Y., a month after Tops dedicated a space honoring the victims of a 2022 mass shooting at a Buffalo location. In May, a man was charged with a shooting at a Kroger store in Fort Wayne, Ind., that did not result in any injuries or deaths but rattled the community.