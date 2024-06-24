Arkansas Town, Grocer Grappling with Deadly Shooting

Suspect Travis Eugene Posey is charged with four counts of murder in a shooting at a grocery store near Little Rock, Ark. (Photo from Ouachita County Sheriff's Office)

There has been another tragic shooting at a grocery store. Shoppers at the Mad Butcher in Fordyce, Ark., scrambled for safety after a man opened fire in the parking lot and later inside the supermarket, killing four people and wounding at least 14 others on June 21.

Arkansas State Police identified the suspect as Travis Eugene Posey. The 44-year-old man from nearby New Edinburg, Ark., faces four murder charges and is currently being held in custody.

RELATED: Remember the Why

According to news reports, customers heard gunshots around 11:30 a.m. and took cover or fled the scene. Two law enforcement officers were among those who were shot after they arrived and exchanged gunfire with Posey. The victims ranged in age from 23 to 81.

A motive has not been determined. “It was just a completely random, senseless act,” said Col. Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas State Police at a news conference.