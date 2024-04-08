Tops Markets to Install Police Substation in Niagara Falls

Tops Friendly Markets partnered with the City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Falls Police Department on the recent installment of a new Police Substation. The substation, which will be located at the Niagara Falls Tops store at 1000 Portage Road, will allow law enforcement the opportunity to increase visibility in the community and enhance outreach. A formal ribbon cutting will take place on Wednesday, April 10 at 1 p.m. to commemorate its opening.

“Last year we started discussions with Tops Markets management on how we could assist in enhancing the shopper experience at the Portage Road Tops,” stated Mayor Robert Restaino. “We suggested the placement of a police substation on site and after consideration, Tops agreed that it would be a great addition. We are happy to partner with Tops Markets on this project and look forward to our continued partnership.”

The substation, which is located inside the front of the store, will be fully functional next week for officers to use, however it will not be manned 24/7 and does not replace Tops’ existing security efforts. “Tops was proud to be able to support local law enforcement and the City in their efforts to provide their officers a location in which they can complete paper or computer work, recharge equipment, and engage with community members,” said Regional VP for Tops Jim Gibson.

"The benefit of having the Tops Police Substation is to increase police visibility and officer availability to the residents of Niagara Falls,” said Superintendent of police Nicholas Ligammari. “It will provide a convenient location for our officers to complete daily tasks and engage with the community."

The Niagara Falls store is approximately 20 miles from the Buffalo Tops store that was the site of a 2022 mass shooting.

