Big Y Finds Skimming Devices in Massachusetts Stores

Big Y experienced a string of incidents in which an unknown individual inserted a skimming device at its stores in Massachusetts.

New England-based grocer Big Y is responding to multiple security incidents at stores in Massachusetts.

The grocer released the following statement: “Between Dec. 19-21, 2023, we experienced a string of incidents where an unknown individual inserted a skimming device on a single terminal at each of the following Massachusetts locations: St. James, Springfield, Chicopee (Express), Northampton, Ware, Southbridge, Worcester, Milford, Wilbraham (Express), and Ludlow. We also discovered that a skimming device was inserted on a single terminal at our Westfield location on 1 East Silver Street between Dec. 19 - Jan.12.

"We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement. We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so. If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

According to Worcester police, three to four customers at that city's Big Y were affected, as reported by NBC Boston.

"A few people used their cards, paid for their groceries and ended up getting their information stolen," said Lt. Sean Murtha, of Worcester Police Department. "This person then made unauthorized charges on their credit card statements."

As a best practice, Big Y advices all customers to routinely review their bank and credit card statements for any signs of fraudulent activity.

If Big Y customers have questions or concerns about this security matter, they can contact the grocer at 1-800-828-2688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST.

Big Y isn’t the only Massachusetts grocer dealing with security threats at checkout. Fellow New England retailers Roche Bros. Supermarkets and Market Basket revealed late last year that skimming devices were found in their stores. Elsewhere, Weis Markets recently found skimmers in its Maryland locations.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates more than 80 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables. Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets is No. 60 on The PG 100.