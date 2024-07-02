NRS Provides Free Panic Alarm to Small NYC Retailer

According to NRS, its Panic Alert Button is highly effective in helping curtail criminal incidents at independent retail stores.

Following a stabbing attack at a bodega (a convenience or small grocery store) in The Bronx, N.Y., National Retail Solutions (NRS), a point-of-sale (POS) platform provider for independent retailers, with more than 30,000 active terminals in stores nationwide, has installed its NRS Panic Alarm Button service in the store at no cost. Also in response to the incident at 69 Deli in the Concourse Village neighborhood, NRS is offering a $5,500 reward for information leading to the assailant’s arrest. Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

“We stand with the victim and the community against senseless violence,” noted Ricky Shah, community service director at Newark, N.J.-based NRS, a subsidiary of IDT Corp. “We urge anyone with information to come forward to help bring the perpetrator to justice.”

After a successful pilot program in New York City, the NRS POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button is now available nationwide, including New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, Wisconsin and Georgia, with continued expansion planned to combat rising retail crime rates.

The POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button on a merchant’s touch screen enables cashiers to contact authorities during emergencies while silently de-escalating potentially dangerous situations. To further improve store safety, NRS is offering three months of free Panic Alarm Button service.

