NRS Provides Free Panic Alarm to Small NYC Retailer
According to the company, the program was highly effective in helping curtail criminal incidents at independent retail stores, many of which are located in high-crime, low-income communities underserved by major retail brands.
Besides the Panic Alarm Button, NRS offers such anti-crime solutions as POS-DVR Camera Integration, as well as customer-facing screens to help local authorities identify and apprehend suspects.
“Our patented POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button service assists stores in emergencies and helps deter crime,” said NRS President and CEO Elie Y. Katz. “It also makes owners and employees – as well as their customers – feel more secure, and in some instances, it can reduce the store’s insurance premiums. I strongly recommend that every bodega and neighborhood convenience store owner consider installing this system to safeguard their premises.”
To aid adoption of the solution, NRS is providing three months of Panic Alarm Button service at no cost.