Dollar General Reopens Store That Was Site of Racially Motivated Shooting

Dollar General has made a charitable commitment of more than $2.5 million to efforts and organizations focused on healing and hope for Jacksonville.

Dollar General recently reopened its Jacksonville, Fla., store that was the site of a racially motivated shooting in 2023. A white gunman opened fire on Aug. 26 killing three Black people, including a Dollar General employee.

Located at 2161 Kings Road, the completely renovated store features thoughtful product, design and service enhancements including fresh produce and an expanded selection of food items.

The company’s decision to update the store offerings evolved from months of listening to employees, community members, neighbors and local Jacksonville leaders.

“It was important to take the necessary time to listen to and evaluate feedback from employees and the community, which informed not only the store’s upgrades, but also our efforts to reopen the store in a respectful and thoughtful manner,” said Julie Martin, Dollar General divisional VP of store operations. “We continue to provide support, counseling and outreach where needed in Jacksonville and are pleased to once again serve our Kings Road neighbors.”

The Kings Road store plans to operate under normal business hours of 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Dollar General also shared additional details related to its charitable commitment of more than $2.5 million to efforts and organizations focused on healing and hope for Jacksonville, including previously announced donations of:

$500,000 to the First Coast Relief Fund to support the community in the near and long-term as it works to recover from the tragedy; and

$1 million company pledge to match donations to its Employee Assistance Foundation, which aids members of the Dollar General family in specified times of need.

The additional $1 million to support non-profit and community organizations was informed by conversations with community and business leaders, non-profits and charitable groups, employees, and local neighbors regarding how the funds can be used to help the community heal and rebuild. As a result, the donation will support non-profits focused on serving the Kings Road and nearby neighborhoods through revitalization efforts, education, unity, mental health and hunger relief. Organizations include:

904WARD to help advance racial unity and healing

Edward Waters University to fund scholarships for students in the New Town, Grand Park and greater Kings Road community for the next five years

United Way of Northeast Florida to help advance education and workforce development initiatives

Duval County Public Schools for literacy intervention and remediation services, tutoring programs and mentoring

New Town Success Zone to enhance and expand education programs

Northwest Behavioral Health Services, Inc. to help advance individual and family well-being

Feeding Northeast Florida to help address food insecurity and hunger needs

The Hub to support education and hunger relief efforts

The Public Trust for Conservation for revitalization of Success Park and ‘Urban Farmacy’

“We want to be a part of the path forward for our DG family and the Kings Road neighborhood,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s VP of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “We are grateful for many candid and transparent conversations with community and business leaders, non-profits and charitable groups, employees, and neighbors. Their feedback helped inform how our donations could best support the collective community, now and into the future.”

Meanwhile, the family members of the three victims of the Jacksonville shooting recently sued the store’s landlord, operator and security contractor for negligence, claiming that lax security led to their loved ones’ deaths. According to the lawsuit, better security measures should have been put in place before the shooting, since the area around the store had seen a rash of shootings, assaults, burglaries, robberies and drug dealing.

As of Nov. 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,726 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico.