Kroger Attributes Q2 Gains to Fresh, Digital Sales
Total company sales came to $33.9 billion in both the second quarters of 2024 and 2023. Excluding fuel, sales increased 1.3% versus the year-ago period. Gross margin was 22.6% of sales for the second quarter, and the FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, rose 42 basis points from the same period last year. According to the company, this increase indicated its ability to boost margin while maintaining competitive pricing and helping customers control their budgets. The company attributed the increase in rate primarily to favorable product mix in its grocery business, including Our Brands; lower shrink; and sourcing benefits, partly offset by lower pharmacy margins.
In fulfillment of its Leading with Fresh strategy in Q2, the company introduced 223 new Our Brands items, including the expansion of the Smart Way product line, celebrated seven awards earned by Murray’s Cheese varieties at the American Cheese Society Competition, and rolled out seasonal Hatch Chiles and Harvest Apple Private Selection products.
Meanwhile, Kroger carried out its Accelerating with Digital strategy during the quarter by increasing delivery sales by 17% over last year, led by customer fulfillment centers; growing e-commerce households by 14% compared with last year; and holding Boost Bonus Days, a two-week sales event offering exclusive access for Boost by Kroger Plus members.
Further, in the area of Associate Experience, the grocer received a top score on the Disability Equality Index, making the company one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fifth consecutive year; had 67 female leaders named Top Women in Grocery honorees by Progressive Grocer; and received four Brandon Hall Group – Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards. Kroger was able to work toward its Live Our Purpose goal by honoring more than 14,000 students named Zero Heroes for supporting its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission to create communities free from hunger and waste; preparing for the sixth annual Kroger’s Wellness Festival, a two-day event spotlighting physical, mental and emotional health for the whole family. The grocer was also recognized as one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 by Newsweek and Statista.
Going forward, Kroger expects to continue to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to investing in the business to drive long-term sustainable net earnings growth, as well as maintaining its current investment grade debt rating. It also expects to continue to pay its quarterly dividend and expects this to increase over time, subject to board approval. Kroger has paused its share repurchase program to prioritize de-leveraging after the proposed merger with Albertsons.
The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance of adjusted FIFO operating profit of $4.6-$4.8 billion, adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $4.30-$4.50, adjusted free cash flow of $2.5 billion-$2.7 billion, and an adjusted effective tax rate of 23%, while updating its ID sales without fuel to 0.75%-1.75% and capital expenditures to $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion
“Our solid sales results through the first two quarters of the year give us the confidence to raise the low end of our full-year identical sales without fuel guidance by 50 basis points,” explained CFO Todd Foley. “Our positive customer trends are driving sales momentum that we expect to continue in the second half of the year.”
Additionally, Kroger successfully completed a debt offering for $10.5 billion, with the net proceeds expected to partly fund the cash consideration for the proposed merger with Albertsons. A portion of the proceeds of the offering is subject to a special mandatory redemption if the merger doesn’t close.
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.