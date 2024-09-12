Kroger Attributes Q2 Gains to Fresh, Digital Sales

Kroger's long-term model is to consistently invest in lower prices so more customers shop with the grocer, in turn fueling its alternative profit businesses and driving greater efficiencies.

In reporting its second-quarter 2024 results for the period ending Aug. 17, The Kroger Co. noted how its Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital strategies continue to position the grocer for long-term sustainable growth. Kroger logged a 1.2% increase in identical sales without fuel, adjusted FIFO operating profit of $984 million, adjusted EPS of 93 cents, and digital sales growth of 11% during the quarter. The company also saw strong adjusted free cash flow and increased total households, customer visits and loyal households in Q2.

“Kroger achieved solid results in the second quarter, demonstrating the strength and resiliency of our model,” asserted Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. “We are growing households and increasing customer visits by offering a compelling combination of affordable prices and personalized promotions on great quality products, all through a unique seamless experience. We appreciate our associates for their focus on full, fresh and friendly, which elevates the customer experience.”

Added McMullen: “Our long-term model is to consistently invest to lower prices so more customers shop with us, which in turn fuels our alternative profit businesses and drives greater efficiencies. This flywheel enables Kroger to deliver exceptional value for customers and investing in our associates, and by doing so, we are well positioned to generate attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders.”

On the topic of Kroger’s pending merger with Albertsons, he noted: “As we near the close of the FTC’s preliminary injunction hearing, we are confident in the facts and the strength of our position. The food industry has always been competitive and will continue to be after this merger. We are committed to closing this merger because bringing Kroger and Albertsons together will provide meaningful and measurable benefits – lower prices, secure jobs and expanded access to fresh, affordable food – for customers, associates and communities across the country.”