Grocery Businesses Earn Disability Equality Index Best Places to Work Status

“UNFI acknowledges and praises all our associates who live and work with disabilities, as well as those who serve as caregivers,” said Guillaume Bagal, VP of diversity, equity, inclusion and wellbeing at UNFI, which was the only North American grocery wholesaler in the ranking. “We take incredible pride in being recognized for the third consecutive year as a Disability Equality Index Top Scorer and Best Place to Work. We are committed to ensuring that we remain an employer that promotes accessibility and growth opportunities, combats stigma, fosters disability education and awareness, and ensures both physical and psychological safety for all associates.”

Led by the its associate belonging and innovation group, DREAM (Disability Resources, Equity, Allyship and Mentoring), UNFI over the past year has implemented company-wide mental health awareness training and resources, organized various workshops on parenting a child with special needs, and conducted the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) Carry Forward 5K run and fundraiser. Further efforts this year included the creation of a series of guides, short-form videos and best practices for enhancing accessibility on the most used digital tools within UNFI, and the launch of virtual body-doubling sessions to increase motivation and productivity by working alongside an accountability partner.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100 and was also named among the publication’s Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

Walmart, Amazon, The Kroger Co., CVS Health, Walgreens, Target Corp., Albertsons and Giant Eagle, are Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 42, respectively, on The PG 100.

More than 400 corporations work with Disability:IN on long-term business and social impact through the DEI, a disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool; conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. A joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN since 2015, the DEI assigns each company a score on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and higher recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.