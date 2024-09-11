The Next 4 Years at Ahold Delhaize USA
More Operational Coverage
In May of this year, Ahold Delhaize unveiled the Growing Together strategy, which charts key growth and investment plans and ambitions toward 2028, at its 2024 Strategy Day, held at the retail conglomerate’s Zaandam, Netherlands, headquarters. Progressive Grocer was on site for the event.
“We have taken a multi-stakeholder approach to developing this new strategy, ensuring we balance the needs of our customers, the people we work with and broader societal dimensions,” explained Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, at the time of the rollout. “‘Growing Together’ ensures we will stay at the forefront of innovation in healthy foods, omnichannel experiences and supply chain transformation, serving customer needs through a well-invested and future-focused foundation. I am encouraged by the numerous avenues we have across our great local brands to realize our growth potential. By focusing on the things we do exceptionally well, we are together committed to fulfill these ambitions. By taking bigger steps, investing in our people and leveraging technologies, we are excited to unlock our purpose.”
Growing Together consists of six strategic priorities at a brand and functional level:
- Thriving people: Creating a workplace where everyone is heard, valued and has purpose, to inspire growth and collaboration.
- Healthy communities and planet: Helping the transition to a healthy and sustainable food system.
- Vibrant customer experiences: Offering an expanded ecosystem of integrated products, services, channels and data.
- Trusted product: Providing healthy, fresh, affordable and accessible items for customers.
- Driving customer innovation: Building profitable complementary businesses and leveraging innovation to support future customers and spur further growth.
- Portfolio and operational excellence: Using technology and data, providing savings for customers, and leveraging scale to achieve optimal operational efficiency.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the reveal of the strategy, especially in the United States, was the news that Ahold Delhaize’s Stop & Shop banner in the Northeast would shutter a number of underperforming stores as part of the chain’s revitalization. In July, the company said that out of nearly 400 locations, it had identified 32 that it would close on or before Nov. 2 across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.
As for its remaining stores, “Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online,” noted Gordon Reid, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop, when the impending closures were revealed. “This means we’ll be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions. Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind. These stores are outperforming other Stop & Shop stores that haven’t been remodeled. We’re taking these learnings and implementing them at other stores as we build upon our strong foundation, similar to our new Boston flagship location, opened [in June] in the Allston Yards development. We look forward to continuing to serve and care for our communities and to grow Stop & Shop as a local brand for many years to come.”