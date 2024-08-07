Logging ‘Solid’ Q2, Ahold Delhaize Looks to New Strategy for Continued Growth

Ahold Delhaize has posted a Q2 performance "that places [it] well on track to achieve [its] strategic aspirations and financial goals for 2024," according to President and CEO Frans Muller.

For its second quarter, Ahold Delhaize reported group net sales of €22.3 billion (USD $24.3 billion), a 0.7% increase at constant exchange rates and up 1.2% at actual exchange rates. According to the retail conglomerate, its group net sales were spurred by comparable-sales growth, excluding gasoline, of 0.6% and net store openings, including the conversion of Jan Linders stores. Group net sales growth was partly offset by the divestment of FreshDirect and lower gasoline sales, however.

Q2 group comps, excluding gasoline, had a net negative impact of about 1.0 percentage point from calendar shifts, related to Easter and the Fourth of July, and a 0.7 percentage-point negative impact from the end of tobacco sales at own-operated supermarkets in the Netherlands, which was partly offset by an approximately 0.2 percentage-point positive impact from cycling prior-year strikes in Belgium.

Additionally, group online sales in Q2 grew by 3.4% at constant exchange rates, adversely affected by 8.0 percentage points because of the FreshDirect divestment. This was offset by double-digit growth at Food Lion, Hannaford and The Giant Co. in the United States, and Albert Heijn in the Netherlands.