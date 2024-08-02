Lower-Than-Expected Q2 Revenue at Amazon Reflects Consumer Caution

In addition to everyday essentials, Amazon is finding pockets of growth in its Amazon Pharmacy business. “I think it was always a relatively natural extension for us to build a pharmacy offering from our retail business,” Jassy said “The combination of what's happening in the physical world and how much improved we've made our pharmacy experience is driving a lot of customer resonance and buying behavior.” In the second quarter, the company expanded Amazon Pharmacy’s RxPass program that now offers Prime members who are Medicare an unlimited consumption of 60 broadly used medications for just $5 a month.

In its quarterly report, Amazon shared other recent results, including the launch of a new Grubhub+ membership for U.S. Prime members and the rollout of AI-powered features like the Rufus shopping assistant. Although the leaders did not provide specific updates on Amazon Fresh brick- and-mortar stores on the earnings call, a new Amazon Fresh recently welcomed shoppers in the Chicago suburbs and additional locations will open soon in the Philadelphia market.

Additionally, Amazon is improving the physical store experience. The company reported this week that is has refined its Just Walk Out technology to enhance the checkout-free experience for both customers and retailers. A new AI system makes Just Walk Out faster and more efficient, thanks to a multi-modal foundation.

According to Amazon its Just Walk Out systems are in place at more than 170 third-party locations in airports, stadiums, universities, hospitals and other sites in the U.S., UK, Australia and Canada. “We will launch more Just Walk Out stores in 2024 than any year prior, more than doubling the number of third-party stores with the technology this year. As we scale, the system will continue to learn from everyday shopping scenarios and raise the bar for accuracy and convenience, delivering the benefits of AI to retailers and customers around the world,” shared Jon Jenkins, VP of Just Walk Out technology, AWS Applications, in a recent post.

Within its Amazon Fresh stores in the United States, the retailer is focusing on its smart carts for a frictionless shopping experience.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's Whole Foods banner has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. PG named both companies as its Retailers of the Century.