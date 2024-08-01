Publix Earnings Down for the Quarter But Steady for First Half of ‘24

Employee-owned Publix racked up $14.5 billion in sales for the first quarter of its fiscal year.

Timing played a role in the second quarter results for Florida-based grocer Publix Super Markets. The company’s slight dip in profits during the period were attributed in part to the Easter holiday that landed in the first fiscal quarter this year compared to last year, when it fell during the second quarter.

For the three-month period ending June 29, net earnings came in at $972 million, an 11.4% slide compared to the prior Q2. That said, the company noted that the decline would have been 9.8% if net unrealized gains on equity securities this year and last year were excluded. Earnings per share (EPS) were also down during the second quarter, ticking from $0.33 to $0.29 on a year-over-year (YoY) basis.

The grocer was in the black when it came to sales. Sales rose 3.1% YoY during the quarter to reach $14.5 billion. Comps likewise edged higher, up 1.1%.