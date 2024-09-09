ShopLiftr_Redefines_How_Retailers_Connect_with_Consumers

Today’s consumers crave customization. In fact, 87% say they appreciate relevant, personalized messages, especially when looking to save at the grocery store.

Progressive Grocer talked with John Scott, co-founder and chief executive officer of ShopLiftr, about how his company helps retailers adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape.

Progressive Grocer: What does ShopLiftr do and how do you help retailers engage with their customers to spur sales conversion?

John Scott: ShopLiftr, a cutting-edge innovator in digital advertising, fuels in-store sales for brands and retailers with a dynamic, data-driven platform. Our approach renders accurate, personalized, and hyperlocal display and video ads in real-time, leveraging our extensive proprietary trade data to engage and inspire consumers.

We aim to convert online visitors into in-store sales through these localized trade promotions, effectively bridging the gap between digital engagement and physical purchases. Our platform supports multilingual, geo-targeted display and video ads tailored to diverse sectors.

As a trusted partner, we are committed to making the complex simple and executing with excellence.