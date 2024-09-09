ShopLiftr Redefines How Retailers Connect with Consumers
PG: How can ShopLiftr help retailers drive more customers in-store or online?
JS: ShopLiftr uses dynamic, personalized ad units to showcase the retailer’s brand and selected products they would like to promote, combined with a robust platform designed to serve 1,000 ad variations to customers across their chain — be that a local, regional, or national chain.
ShopLiftr simplifies the creative process by effectively automating this for the retailer, while the retailer retains full control over their creative.
We feature products, showcase the store address prominently, execute conquesting campaigns (targeting competitive shoppers), and wrap this all in a fully branded ad unit. ShopLiftr’s dynamic, programmatic display video ads deliver significant increases in in-store traffic and average basket size.
PG: Why are personalized, data-driven, and hyperlocal advertising messages more important in today’s marketplace?
JS: Today’s shopper is bombarded with advertising every day. Most of those advertising messages are ill-placed, poorly targeted, generic, or worse, irrelevant. Data-driven, personalized advertising cuts through that by zeroing in on what the shopper wants, providing extra value from advertising messages in the form of appeal and utility.
PG: How vital are deals to shoppers?
JS: Shoppers’ dollars are stretched by continuous food inflation, stagnant wages, and ever-increasing costs in all areas of their lives. They are seeking deals wherever they can find them. The nature of brand and retailer loyalty is changing as shoppers seek these deals. Loyalty is still important to retailers and brands, but deals are a way into it.
Actively promoting deals to shoppers at specific locations helps to set their shopping agenda and save them both time and money.
PG: What are some of ShopLiftr’s distinguishing attributes?
JS: ShopLiftr has developed a massive database of trade promotions for the CPG industry to promote their products when on deal, at scale, with a nationally localized approach. For retailers, we use the same database template to stand up customized databases to power localized deals, fully versioned to match their regional pricing strategies, at a regional or national level.