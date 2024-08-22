 Skip to main content

These Food Retailers Are Recognized as Top 'Companies That Care'

People's annual list names Wegmans and Publix among the grocers committed to employees, communities and the environment
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Walmart Serves
In line with their purpose to help people live better, Walmart is bringing together business and philanthropic resources to help communities thrive, even in challenging times.

Several food retailers have landed on People's 2024 Companies that Care list, which highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, communities and the environment.

In compiling its annual list, People partnered with Great Place to Work to analyze surveys and data from more than 8.2 million employees on their experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work’s assessment of the generosity of each organization’s benefits and its philanthropic and community support, with a particular focus on activities that occurred in the last year.

This year’s 100 Companies that Care stand out for things like giving back to those in need, investing in employees and reducing plastic waste. 

Wegmans Food Markets scored the top spot among food retailers that care, at No. 7. In June, the regional grocer kicked off its companywide Fill the Bus/Fill the Backpack scan campaign to help ensure school-aged children continue to have access to adequate food during the summer months when they lose access to free and reduced-price school lunches. The Wegmans’ Fill the Bus/Fill the Backpack checkout scan campaign raises money for the company’s 48 Feeding America food bank partners to help them stock their summer feeding and backpack programs.

C-store operator Sheetz Inc. came in at number No. 9 on People's list, while Publix Super Markets landed at No. 15. 

“We’re honored to be recognized as a company focused on taking care of others,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Our founder, George Jenkins, believed in the importance of being there for both his associates and the community. More than 90 years later, we’re honored to continue his legacy of service.”

Publix believes in investing in its associates, and in 2024, the company enhanced its paid time off for associates. In April 2024, its inaugural Good Together environmental campaign raised more than $2.3 million to help care for and protect natural resources. Donations raised in Florida stores helped support coastal conservation through FORCE BLUE and NPF. In other states, contributions supported reforestation efforts through the Arbor Day Foundation.

Davis, Calif.-based Nugget Market Inc. ranked at No. 17, while Target Corp. came in at No. 42 on the Companies That Care List. As part of its Target Forward sustainability strategy, the mass retailer's food and beverage team was able to eliminate 50 tons of plastic waste and reduce material and operational costs each year by removing a zipper from its Good & Gather chip bag.

Walmart Inc. landed at No. 50 on People's list. In June, the retailer unveiled investments in new disaster response mobile units run by nonprofit organizations with expertise in disaster response. The new mobile units can bring communities access to the resources and services people often need most when natural disasters result in power outages and home damage, such as charging and Wi-Fi access, hot meals, clean laundry, and showers.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is No. 40 on The PG 100, while Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7, and Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.

