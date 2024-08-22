These Food Retailers Are Recognized as Top 'Companies That Care'

In line with their purpose to help people live better, Walmart is bringing together business and philanthropic resources to help communities thrive, even in challenging times.

Several food retailers have landed on People's 2024 Companies that Care list, which highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, communities and the environment.

In compiling its annual list, People partnered with Great Place to Work to analyze surveys and data from more than 8.2 million employees on their experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work’s assessment of the generosity of each organization’s benefits and its philanthropic and community support, with a particular focus on activities that occurred in the last year.

This year’s 100 Companies that Care stand out for things like giving back to those in need, investing in employees and reducing plastic waste.

Wegmans Food Markets scored the top spot among food retailers that care, at No. 7. In June, the regional grocer kicked off its companywide Fill the Bus/Fill the Backpack scan campaign to help ensure school-aged children continue to have access to adequate food during the summer months when they lose access to free and reduced-price school lunches. The Wegmans’ Fill the Bus/Fill the Backpack checkout scan campaign raises money for the company’s 48 Feeding America food bank partners to help them stock their summer feeding and backpack programs.