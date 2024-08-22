These Food Retailers Are Recognized as Top 'Companies That Care'
C-store operator Sheetz Inc. came in at number No. 9 on People's list, while Publix Super Markets landed at No. 15.
“We’re honored to be recognized as a company focused on taking care of others,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Our founder, George Jenkins, believed in the importance of being there for both his associates and the community. More than 90 years later, we’re honored to continue his legacy of service.”
Publix believes in investing in its associates, and in 2024, the company enhanced its paid time off for associates. In April 2024, its inaugural Good Together environmental campaign raised more than $2.3 million to help care for and protect natural resources. Donations raised in Florida stores helped support coastal conservation through FORCE BLUE and NPF. In other states, contributions supported reforestation efforts through the Arbor Day Foundation.
Davis, Calif.-based Nugget Market Inc. ranked at No. 17, while Target Corp. came in at No. 42 on the Companies That Care List. As part of its Target Forward sustainability strategy, the mass retailer's food and beverage team was able to eliminate 50 tons of plastic waste and reduce material and operational costs each year by removing a zipper from its Good & Gather chip bag.
Walmart Inc. landed at No. 50 on People's list. In June, the retailer unveiled investments in new disaster response mobile units run by nonprofit organizations with expertise in disaster response. The new mobile units can bring communities access to the resources and services people often need most when natural disasters result in power outages and home damage, such as charging and Wi-Fi access, hot meals, clean laundry, and showers.
Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is No. 40 on The PG 100, while Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7, and Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.