Food Lion Awards Partners Helping Beat Food Insecurity

At its recent ninth annual Feedys Awards presentation, Food Lion Feeds, the organization founded by Food Lion to address food insecurity across its market area, recognized partner food banks, volunteers, community leaders and associates for their efforts and contributions to eradicate hunger.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries,” said Food Lion Feeds Manager Kevin Durkee. “Our passion is helping to nourish and feed families through fresh, nutritious and affordable groceries in the towns and cities we serve and shortening the lines at local food banks. Through this annual event, we celebrate the work of our partnerships throughout our 10-state footprint and honor those working to ensure our neighbors have access to the food they deserve.”

The following individuals and organizations were honored:

The Food King Feeding Partner Award: Impact Southside Food Pantry, Chesapeake, Va.

This award goes to a feeding partner that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation for others to take leadership roles in hunger relief activities and community involvement. Impact Southside, the second-largest partner agency in the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, serves an average of 12,000 individuals, or 2,500 households, every month.

The Lion Heart Volunteer Award: Larry Nowak, president, Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand, Surfside Beach, S.C.

This award goes to an individual who demonstrates exemplary skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for hunger relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. Nowak began supporting neighbors more than 10 years ago, when his pastor envisioned the launch of a feeding ministry, New Beginnings. Because of the rising need for food and nutrition, Faith Outreach officially partnered in 2017 with Lowcountry Food Bank, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award: Kellanova

This award goes to a Food Lion supplier dedicated to partnering with and taking part in Food Lion Feeds’ hunger relief projects. Chicago-based Kellanova has helped match customer donations since 2020, providing $100,000 and supporting Food Lion Feeds’ Summers Without Hunger campaign. This annual enables children and families to access meals during the summer in partnership with Feeding America and the 33 local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s operating area.

The Store that Roars Motivational Award: Food Lion, Pfafftown, N.C.

This award goes to a Food Lion store for excellence in coordinating and motivating store associates, customers and volunteers to participate in hunger relief projects for Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. With a standout team of associates to help combat food insecurity, this store is a longtime supporter of various local partnerships that nourish its neighbors in North Carolina’s Forsyth County.

The Lion’s Pride Store Associate Award: Store Manager Mike Perry, Food Lion, King George, Va.

This award goes to a Food Lion associate who expertly coordinates and motivates colleagues and volunteers for hunger relief projects aiding Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. Perry champions hunger relief efforts at his store through such efforts as working with Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which benefits from Food Lion’s food rescue program.

Food Lion Feeds has helped to provide 1.2 billion-plus meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.