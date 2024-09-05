Food and Grocery Boost Casey’s During Q1

Mirroring other trends in the fuel and c-store sector, food has become an integral part of the company’s business. During the quarter, same-store sales of grocery and general merchandise edged up 1.6%, while sales of prepared foods and dispensed beverages climbed 4.4%. The margin for grocery and general merchandise came in at 35.4% during Q1, up from 34.1% during the first quarter of last year; the margin for prepared foods topped 58.3%, just about the same compared to the prior first quarter.

For the rest of the fiscal year, Casey’s projects comps to grow 3% to 5% and EBITDA to increase at least 8%. The company also reported that store growth is expected to be approximately 270 units in fiscal 2025.

Meanwhile, the company continues to ramp up its food and beverage program in other ways. In August, Casey’s announced its inaugural Innovation Summit aimed at finding brands with new and innovative products to distribute across its network. Brands chosen as potential suppliers will be invited to an in-person summit at he company’s headquarters in late October.

Founded more than 50 years ago and based in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey’s operates more than 2,600 convenience stores around the United States. The retailer is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.