ALDI to Hire 13,000 Employees Nationwide

The massive hiring initiative supports ALDI's expansion plans revealed earlier in the year, which included its goal of opening 800 new stores across the United States in the next five years.

To help reach that goal, September grand openings are planned for the following locations:

Sept. 12:

3285 Richmond Avenue,

Staten Island, N.Y.

1393 Edgehill Road,

Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 19:

1530 East Jackson Street,

Thomasville, Ga.

4165 Westford Drive,

Canfield, Ohio

1380 West Main Street,

Whitewater, Wis.

Those interested in working for the retailer can apply on the ALDI jobs page. Qualified applicants will be invited to attend interview events during National Hiring Week, Sept. 9-15.

Those working more than 30 hours a week at ALDI have access to health care insurance, paid time off and more. In 2023, the retailer also introduced new perks in response to employee feedback, including flexible scheduling and 100% paid parental and caregiver leave.

ALDI also offers employees more than a job, with opportunities for long-term careers. According to the retailer, 70% of assistant store managers and more than 30% of store managers started as store associates at ALDI, and all executive leaders started their careers in an ALDI store. Many employees go on to experience roles in buying, human resources, supply chain and more.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.