 Skip to main content

ALDI to Hire 13,000 Employees Nationwide

Grocer prepares for upcoming holiday seasons and new stores
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
ALDI
ALDI aims to grow its team of more than 49,000 employees.

ALDI has revealed that it will hire more than 13,000 store and warehouse associates as it prepares for the upcoming holiday season and continues adding new stores across the United States. 

At a time when unemployment has increased, ALDI is growing its team of more than 49,000 employees and raising its national average hourly pay. “Whether it’s our in-store team filling shelves with fresh produce, warehouse staff managing logistics, or drivers delivering our trending ALDI Finds, our employees fuel the quicker, easier and more affordable shopping experience our shoppers know and love,” said Atty McGrath, president, ALDI. “Our ability to attract and retain talent has always been key to our success, and we look forward to helping our new team members grow in their careers.” 

The new national average starting wages for open ALDI store and warehouse positions will be $18 and $23 per hour, respectively, based on market and position. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The massive hiring initiative supports ALDI's expansion plans revealed earlier in the year, which included its goal of opening 800 new stores across the United States in the next five years.

To help reach that goal, September grand openings are planned for the following locations:

Sept. 12:

3285 Richmond Avenue,
Staten Island, N.Y.

1393 Edgehill Road,
Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 19:

1530 East Jackson Street,
Thomasville, Ga.

4165 Westford Drive, 
Canfield, Ohio

1380 West Main Street,
Whitewater, Wis.

Those interested in working for the retailer can apply on the ALDI jobs page. Qualified applicants will be invited to attend interview events during National Hiring Week, Sept. 9-15. 

Those working more than 30 hours a week at ALDI have access to health care insurance, paid time off and more. In 2023, the retailer also introduced new perks in response to employee feedback, including flexible scheduling and 100% paid parental and caregiver leave. 

ALDI also offers employees more than a job, with opportunities for long-term careers. According to the retailer, 70% of assistant store managers and more than 30% of store managers started as store associates at ALDI, and all executive leaders started their careers in an ALDI store. Many employees go on to experience roles in buying, human resources, supply chain and more. 

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds