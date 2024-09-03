How Hy-Vee C-Stores Are Speeding Up Digital Food Ordering

Hy-Vee has partnered with global food tech SaaS company Deliverect to support the growth and expansion of its digital food ordering. Deliverect is integrating into each of Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh Market Grille Express stations for streamlined order and aggregated menu management, ensuring orders are prepared quickly and efficiently. Hy-Vee is also leveraging Deliverect's analytics to make more data-driven decisions on its menu offerings and inventory.

Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh convenience stores – with 190 locations throughout the Midwest – are designed to meet the evolving needs of today's time-strapped consumers. Automating the order creation process with Deliverect eliminates manual entry of meal and snack orders, helping staff focus on preparing high-quality meals.

The convenience store sector is experiencing a significant transformation, capitalizing on the opportunity to capture a larger share of the food wallet in the United States. As reported by sister publication Convenience Store News, the food service category – which includes prepared food, commissary, and hot dispensed beverages – now accounts for 26.9% of in-store sales. As convenience stores increasingly enter the food ordering space, delivery apps are becoming essential to meeting consumer demand.

[RELATED: C-Stores Upping the Ante for Food, Beverage and Meal Solutions]

"Convenience stores are at an exciting juncture as they begin to play alongside restaurants in the food delivery arena, and technology is necessary to make this shift successful,” said Noah Hayes, Americas VP at Deliverect. "Deliverect’s suite of solutions are designed to enable food service businesses to streamline their operations and deliver a frictionless customer experience.”