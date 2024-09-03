How Hy-Vee C-Stores Are Speeding Up Digital Food Ordering
Operating across more than 52 global markets, Deliverect elevates the omnichannel customer experience at 50,000-plus establishments, including chains like Burger King, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger.
Hy-Vee began collaborating with Deliverect in January 2024, piloting a custom integration across all store locations. The entire project, from kickoff to completion, took just three months. Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh app was developed to leverage Deliverect’s order and menu management. The app reportedly offers a seamless ordering experience – similar to popular platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash. Deliverect also built a custom curbside notification solution, significantly increasing customer convenience and operational efficiency at each convenience store location.
"As a brand with convenience at its core, it’s critical that we meet our busy consumers where they are,” said Jennifer Lambert, SVP of IT strategy and planning for Hy-Vee. “Deliverect's innovative solutions have dramatically increased the speed of our curbside pickup service while providing us with key insights to keep our operations running smoothly and our customers happy. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration continues to evolve in the future.”
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.