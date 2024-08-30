Maverik Making Progress on Kum & Go Rebrands

A year after acquiring Kum & Go, parent company Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop announced that it has completed the rebranding of Kum & Go banners in Colorado and Utah and is beginning that process at locations in Wyoming and other states. According to Maverik, the company finished 97 rebrands as part of its goal of providing a unified experience across its footprint.

Maverik and parent company FJ Management bought Kum & Go and Solar Transport in August 2023, expanding its network to more than 800 stores in 20 states and moving deeper into the Midwest market. Founded in 1959, the Des Moines, Ia.-based Kum & Go has been an iconic brand in a service area that extends into Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

