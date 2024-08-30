 Skip to main content

Maverik Making Progress on Kum & Go Rebrands

C-store announces transformation of 97 stores as it works to integrate banners
Lynn Petrak
Maverik store in Colo
Kum & Go fuel and c-store locations in Colorado have been converted to Maverik stores.

A year after acquiring Kum & Go, parent company Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop announced that it has completed the rebranding of Kum & Go banners in Colorado and Utah and is beginning that process at locations in Wyoming and other states. According to Maverik, the company finished 97 rebrands as part of its goal of providing a unified experience across its footprint.

Maverik and parent company FJ Management bought Kum & Go and Solar Transport in August 2023, expanding its network to more than 800 stores in 20 states and moving deeper into the Midwest market. Founded in 1959, the Des Moines, Ia.-based Kum & Go has been an iconic brand in a service area that extends into Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. 

As it marked the first anniversary of the acquisition, Maverik donated $1 million to Feeding America and earmarked $100,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies that works to stem food insecurity in Colorado and Wyoming. 

Crystal Maggelet, who recently succeeded husband Chuck Maggelet as CEO and “chief adventure guide” after serving as chair and CEO of FJ Management, said that she is looking forward to leading the company into its new chapter. “Our acquisition of Kum & Go has strengthened our position as a leading convenience store retailer, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made in integrating the two brands. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, supporting our Team Members and giving back to the communities we serve,” she said.

Customers of former Kum & Go locations are encouraged to sign up for Maverik’s Adventure Club loyalty program and its Nitro membership to save on fuel and earn rewards.

