Maverik Making Progress on Kum & Go Rebrands
As it marked the first anniversary of the acquisition, Maverik donated $1 million to Feeding America and earmarked $100,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies that works to stem food insecurity in Colorado and Wyoming.
Crystal Maggelet, who recently succeeded husband Chuck Maggelet as CEO and “chief adventure guide” after serving as chair and CEO of FJ Management, said that she is looking forward to leading the company into its new chapter. “Our acquisition of Kum & Go has strengthened our position as a leading convenience store retailer, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made in integrating the two brands. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, supporting our Team Members and giving back to the communities we serve,” she said.
Customers of former Kum & Go locations are encouraged to sign up for Maverik’s Adventure Club loyalty program and its Nitro membership to save on fuel and earn rewards.