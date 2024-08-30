H-E-B Acquires Property for New Store in North Texas
“H-E-B has been a Texas institution for almost 120 years, and it’s a pleasure to welcome them home to Irving, along with 700 new jobs for our workforce. Our community offers an excellent quality of life that includes best-in-class amenities, and the addition of H-E-B reinforces this with its broad array of grocery options at affordable prices,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “Irving’s central location in the metroplex will also give area residents easy access to H-E-B. We are grateful to the H-E-B team for their partnership and for our collaborative efforts with the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, the Irving Economic Development Partnership and all our community stakeholders who made this announcement possible.”
The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.