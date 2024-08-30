H-E-B Acquires Property for New Store in North Texas

As the retailer continues its expansion in North Texas, H-E-B has acquired property in Irving, with plans to open its first H-E-B store there, in the Las Colinas community.

The Irving H-E-B store will be built at Interstate 635 and Olympus Boulevard, in front of the former Fry’s electronics store. Construction is expected to start later this year. It’s expected to open in late 2026. Additional details will be shared closer to the store’s opening.

The store, which will service Irving, Coppell, Grapevine and West Dallas residents, is expected to create about 700 jobs. Once available, all job opportunities will be posted on heb.com/careers.

[RELATED: H-E-B Makes History, Holds Steady as Top U.S. Grocery Retailer]