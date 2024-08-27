Sprouts Farmers Market Expanding Into 10 More Communities
Sprouts' locations feature an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. The healthy retailer inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products. It continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free.
“Our enthusiastic customers continue to respond positively to our differentiated product assortment and unique shopping experience,” commented Sinclair. “As consumer preferences shift toward healthier living, we anticipate there we will be even more health enthusiasts than there are today.”
Consequently, Sinclair said the company is dedicated to expanding its banner with over 110 approved new stores in the pipeline over the next few years.
Phoenix-based Sprouts employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.