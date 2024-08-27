Sprouts Farmers Market Expanding Into 10 More Communities

In addition to the dozen of new store openings announced last week, Sprouts Farmers Market has informed Progressive Grocer of 10 more grand openings it has planned in the coming months.

The accelerated growth is part of the company's goal of opening 35 new locations during its fiscal year 2024. Sprouts' physical growth is in line with its financial growth. For its second quarter ended June 30, the specialty retailer reported net sales of $1.9 billion, a 12% increase from the same period in 2023. Comparable store sales grew 6.7%. And diluted earnings per share was $0.94, compared to $0.65 in the same period in 2023.

“Given our business momentum, we are eager to expand into more communities,” said CEO Jack Sinclair during a July 29 earnings webcast.

These communities include the following new list of grand openings:

Nov. 8

Palm Springs, Calif.

Nov. 15

Stockbridge-Jodeco, Ga.

Studio City, Calif.

Nov. 22

Cheyanne, Wyo.

Georgetown–Wildwood Dr., Texas

Dec. 6