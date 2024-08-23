Lidl US Signs Lease With Affordable Housing Organization in NYC

“We took a thoughtful and deliberate approach to finding the ideal group to effectively utilize this retail space,” noted Kevin Cronin, chair of the all-volunteer board of directors for Grand Street Guild. “Given our long history of service to the residents of our buildings and the surrounding neighborhood, we could not be more pleased in welcoming Lidl US, and we are especially gratified by their robust approach to and practice of corporate social responsibility.”

“Lidl US is excited to expand our presence in Manhattan on the Lower East Side. It was clear from the beginning that our mission – to deliver high-quality affordable groceries at affordable prices – and Grand Street Guild’s mission – to provide high-quality affordable housing – were the perfect match,” said Or Raitses, senior director real estate at Lidl US. “We thank the Grand Street Guild for their dedication to the community and for their partnership to bring these basic needs to residents on the Lower East Side.”

“High-quality affordable housing is our primary mission,” added Alicia Carmona, executive director at Grand Street Guild. “We also strive to deliver programs and services that make Grand Street Guild a wonderful place to raise a family or age with dignity and ease. Having an internationally lauded grocery store like Lidl US within easy walking distance to our residents is a huge plus for all concerned. We look forward to Lidl US becoming a must-shop destination for all in our diverse community.”

As part of its growing store network in New York, Lidl US is preparing to open a new store on Sept. 4 in the Glen Oaks neighborhood of Queens. Also on Sept. 4, Lidl will open its new store in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood of Washington D.C.

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.