Loblaw to Pilot No Name Discount Stores in Ontario This Fall

A mock-up of the No Name store front. (Photography courtesy Loblaw)

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is piloting a new discount concept in Ontario, Canada, under its No Name brand.

The company will open three No Name stores in the province this fall that promise to offer steep savings on grocery items by reducing operating costs.

No Name stores will carry a limited assortment of 1,300 products, with savings of up to 20%, Loblaw said.

There will be no refrigeration (meaning no dairy or fresh meat products), but customers can expect a small range of frozen food items, pantry staples, household necessities and shelf-stable bakery and produce items including bread, bagels, apples, bananas, peppers and carrots.

The pilot stores open in the towns of Windsor, St. Catharines and Brockville this September.