Shoppers Are Splitting the Bill When Buying in Bulk

Fresh meat is one of the most popular products that consumers are buying and splitting with families, friends and/or neighbors, according to a recent survey.

Consumers aren’t just store hopping, using digital coupons and embracing private label items as they seek to get more value out of their grocery budgets. New research from St. Louis, Mo.-based consulting firm Advantage Solutions shows that more people are buying large and bulk products and splitting those orders with others.

According to the company’s recent survey of 1,000 shoppers, a third of them report they are currently engaged in that behavior as a way to cut their overall bill. More than four in 10 said they would consider doing that as a way to manage their grocery costs.

[RELATED: Harris Presidential Campaign Takes Aim at High Food Prices]

“It’s definitely economically driven,” Jill Blanchard, president, enterprise client services at Advantage Solutions, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “The effects of inflation have been cumulative and consumers are doing everything they can.”

Larger and bulk packages, including family-sized items and products from club stores, tend to be lower in price per unit. Accordingly, some shoppers are getting into their own personal distribution process. Advantage Solutions’ data shows that 78% of those taking part in this practice are doing it with family members, while 42% are divvying up purchases with friends and neighbors and 12% are getting into the habit with roommates.