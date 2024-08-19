Shoppers Are Splitting the Bill When Buying in Bulk
The potential for such behaviors is even greater with the cascade of technology innovation. “I don’t think we are far from a time when they are is an app for that,” said Blanchard, citing a mobile app developed in South Africa that enables such buying and dividing.
Such capabilities emerge with need, she added, using a ride-share analogy. “One of the things I say is that we never thought we’d ride in a car driven by a perfect stranger,” Blanchard pointed out.
Many bulk and large items lend themselves to such a divide-and-conquer approach to grocery shopping. The survey found that fresh meat and seafood are tops among such purchases, with 44% of consumers mentioning those products, followed by pasta and rice (43%), beverages and snacks (39% and 38%, respectively). About a third of respondents said they buy and split cereal and breakfast foods, fresh produce and frozen foods.
Interestingly, size has become a price-related purchase driver on the other end of the packaging spectrum. “Smaller sizes are on the rise, too. It’s a higher price tag per ounce, but some households on fixed incomes can’t afford to buy large packs,” Blanchard said.
In a competitive market and against the cacophony of grocery inflation, food retailers can appeal to shoppers looking for such solutions. Blanchard underscored the fact that grocers, especially in the food channel, are increasingly keen on getting more shoppers in their door and online and capturing their share of households, and can leverage their marketing and promotional tools. “Is there something they could do with this as part of their loyalty program?” she asked.