Stop & Shop to Stop Selling Cigarettes, Tobacco

The events will take place at the Grove Hall, Boston, Stop & Shop location at 460 Blue Hill Avenue, and at Stop & Shop’s store location at 1351 Forest Ave on Staten Island, New York.

“We are pleased to partner with Stop & Shop as they commit to ending the sales of all tobacco products in their stores,” said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “This is a step in the right direction toward ending Big Tobacco’s influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities. From state and local governments to schools and businesses, we can all play a part in protecting public health. We urge state lawmakers to prioritize tobacco control program funding so that those inspired to quit by this effort have the resources they need to help them succeed.”

According to the WHO, worldwide about 780 million people want to quit smoking, but only 30% have access to the tools to do so. Tobacco use can lead to tobacco dependence and serious health problems.

“The health of our communities is a priority and quitting smoking greatly reduces the risk of developing smoking-related diseases. Our licensed pharmacists can help with providing guidance for smoking cessation, as well as immunization recommendations for those who may have lowered immunity as a result of smoking,” said Katie Thornell, director of pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “We welcome everyone looking to quit smoking to come and meet with one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists, who are partners in supporting our customers’ needs at their convenience.”

In addition to its pharmacy team, customers have access to Stop & Shop’s team of registered dietitians — health experts who specialize in food and nutrition. Nutrition Partners offer free nutrition education and resources to customers and community members through a variety of activities. These include online webinars, health classes in partnership with Stop & Shop pharmacists, community-based cooking demonstrations and workshops, one-on-one consultations, downloadable resources, and more.

Employing over 50,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates more than 350 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.