EXCLUSIVE: Jewel-Osco Marks 125th Anniversary in Chicago

A tour of the store at 370 N. Des Plaines Street that hosted the celebration is a testament to Jewel-Osco’s adaptation honed over 125 years. Inside, shoppers can pick up ready-made meals and choose from an array of fresh products around the perimeter while also stocking up on center-store essentials. This location even features a charming bar, where patrons can watch a game on the big screen while relaxing before or after their shopping jaunt.

On the day of the anniversary kickoff, shoppers got an extra treat with product samples including “soup shooters,” walking tacos and charcuterie plates proffered next to a 1,250-pound block of cheddar cheese turned into a piece of art by a skilled carver. Customers could also take advantage of anniversary-related deals and promotions.

Many shoppers and employees took part in the official ceremony marking the occasion, raising a glass for a toast precisely at 1:25 p.m. A local radio station host was on hand to emcee the event that included remarks by Withers and a proclamation by the neighborhood alderman. “We appreciate what you do day in and day out at our stores, distribution centers and division office. You answer the call every day and without you, this would not happen. And a big thanks to our customers – we appreciate the opportunity to serve you and we look forward to the next 125 years of serving you,” Withers told the crowd.

The party will continue over the next couple of weeks, with activities ranging from parking lot festivities to giveaways to a 7th birthday party for the Jewel-Osco mascot, JoJo. “Our associates live in the communities they work in, so we wanted to make sure that we serve the communities. We have five huge events in Chicagoland, and all of our 188 stores have something to celebrate, too,” Tina Browen, senior marketing director at Jewel-Osco, told PG. “We also have some exclusive vendors that have partnered with us, who will hand out samples and talk about the celebration to get the city and all of Chicagoland excited.”

As of June 15, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners, including Jewel-Osco. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.