 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Jewel-Osco Marks 125th Anniversary in Chicago

Progressive Grocer on hand for banner’s kickoff party at colorful West Loop store
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Jewel anniversary party
Jewel-Osco President Mike Withers, along with store leaders and associates, kicked off the 125th anniversary celebration on Aug. 23.

One-hundred and twenty-five years after its founding in Chicago, Jewel-Osco remains true to its heritage, often going the literal extra mile to make sure that customers get what they want and need. That commitment was on full display during the grocer’s recent celebration at a store in the West Loop neighborhood, where a horse-drawn carriage symbolizing the past was parked in front just steps from signage and other trucks bearing QR codes.

“We’re back to our roots. We started with ‘e-commerce’ and we’re big in e-commerce today. We’ve really come full circle,” Jewel-Osco President Mike Withers told Progressive Grocer shortly before the anniversary kickoff ceremony on Aug. 23. To his point, the Jewel-Osco banner began in 1899 as a coffee and delivery service and evolved through a series of acquisitions and mergers to dominate the Chicago grocery market alongside competitor Domnick’s Finer Foods; the banner was acquired by Albertsons Cos. in 1999 and is one chain that’s part of the proposed merger between Albertsons and The Kroger Co.  

[RELATED: Kroger Finally Reveals Locations of Stores to Be Divested to C&S]

Today, Jewel-Osco remains a stalwart grocer in the city, suburbs, parts of Indiana and Iowa and is still in expansion mode, with a store set to open this fall in Diamond, Ill. In addition to providing more online options, including digital ordering for pickup and delivery, the banner is keenly focused on the in-store experience, too. “We’re very proud to serve the neighborhoods where we are and cater to their needs,” Withers said. “Our offerings continue to evolve to serve the neighborhoods as they continue to evolve, too. So, we continue to change.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

A tour of the store at 370 N. Des Plaines Street that hosted the celebration is a testament to Jewel-Osco’s adaptation honed over 125 years. Inside, shoppers can pick up ready-made meals and choose from an array of fresh products around the perimeter while also stocking up on center-store essentials. This location even features a charming bar, where patrons can watch a game on the big screen while relaxing before or after their shopping jaunt.

On the day of the anniversary kickoff, shoppers got an extra treat with product samples including “soup shooters,” walking tacos and charcuterie plates proffered next to a 1,250-pound block of cheddar cheese turned into a piece of art by a skilled carver. Customers could also take advantage of anniversary-related deals and promotions.

Many shoppers and employees took part in the official ceremony marking the occasion, raising a glass for a toast precisely at 1:25 p.m. A local radio station host was on hand to emcee the event that included remarks by Withers and a proclamation by the neighborhood alderman. “We appreciate what you do day in and day out at our stores, distribution centers and division office. You answer the call every day and without you, this would not happen. And a big thanks to our customers – we appreciate the opportunity to serve you and we look forward to the next 125 years of serving you,” Withers told the crowd.

The party will continue over the next couple of weeks, with activities ranging from parking lot festivities to giveaways to a 7th birthday party for the Jewel-Osco mascot, JoJo. “Our associates live in the communities they work in, so we wanted to make sure that we serve the communities. We have five huge events in Chicagoland, and all of our 188 stores have something to celebrate, too,” Tina Browen, senior marketing director at Jewel-Osco, told PG. “We also have some exclusive vendors that have partnered with us, who will hand out samples and talk about the celebration to get the city and all of Chicagoland excited.”

As of June 15, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners, including Jewel-Osco. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

Jewel-Osco 125th Anniversary Event

  • Des Plaines St Jewel
    Des Plaines St Jewel
  • Jewel-Osco sign
    Jewel-Osco sign
  • Jewel-Osco sampling
    Jewel-Osco sampling
  • Jewel Osco produce
    Jewel Osco produce
  • Jewel Osco bakery
    Jewel Osco bakery
  • Jewel Osco bar Des Plaines St
    Jewel Osco bar Des Plaines St
  • Jo Jo mascot display
    Jo Jo mascot display
  • Cheese block at Jewel store
    Cheese block at Jewel store
  • Jewel Osco thank you sign
    Jewel Osco thank you sign
  • Jewel Osco wagon
    Jewel Osco wagon
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds