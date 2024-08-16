Vallarta Supermarkets to Debut Renovated Burbank Store

Located at 10950 Sherman Way, the newly renovated store is commemorating its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The morning’s events will kick off with entertainment at 8 a.m. Guests can enjoy complimentary tastings of signature products and giveaways of Vallarta branded merchandise. Plus, the first 150 customers who stop by the new opening will receive reusable grocery bags filled with groceries.

“We are eager to reopen our doors, sharing our new and improved store design with our customers in the Burbank community,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “Our new store creates a seamless and enjoyable customer experience, with a clean and welcoming environment that showcases Vallarta’s longstanding commitment to quality.”

During the re-grand opening celebration, Vallarta Supermarkets will donate $5,000 to local charities and schools in the Burbank area.

The California supermarket chain has also renovated locations in Delano and North Hollywood.

Not only has Vallarta Supermarkets been busy remodeling its stores, it also recently debuted its new office headquarters in Santa Clarita. The 51,350-square-foot facility was designed to support Vallarta’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and community engagement.

As of August 2024, Vallarta boasts 55 stores located within California, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates.