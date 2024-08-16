 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets to Debut Renovated Burbank Store

Latino-owned supermarket chain in California will hold celebration on Aug. 21
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Vallarta Supermarkets
Vallarta Supermarkets will hold grand reopening of Burbank, Calif., store, featuring fresh produce and international flavors.

Hispanic retailer Vallarta Supermarkets has revealed it will reopen its popular Burbank, Calif., store on Aug. 21.

In addition to its existing departments, including Carnes Frescas, Fresh Produce, Pescaderia, Tortilleria, Cremeria and Panderia, the newly remodeled Vallarta Burbank is introducing four new departments: La Isla, a Fruiteria, a Guacamole Station and Sushi.

  • La Isla: Customers can now order fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, as well as Vallarta's signature agua frescas in a variety of flavors.

  • La Fruteria: New to Vallarta and the first of its kind, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy, lime juice and salt.

  • Guacamole Station: Customers can customize fresh, hand-crafted guacamole tailored just the way they like it.

  • Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls made daily at the new sushi station. 

Located at 10950 Sherman Way, the newly renovated store is commemorating its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The morning’s events will kick off with entertainment at 8 a.m. Guests can enjoy complimentary tastings of signature products and giveaways of Vallarta branded merchandise. Plus, the first 150 customers who stop by the new opening will receive reusable grocery bags filled with groceries.

“We are eager to reopen our doors, sharing our new and improved store design with our customers in the Burbank community,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “Our new store creates a seamless and enjoyable customer experience, with a clean and welcoming environment that showcases Vallarta’s longstanding commitment to quality.”

During the re-grand opening celebration, Vallarta Supermarkets will donate $5,000 to local charities and schools in the Burbank area.

The California supermarket chain has also renovated locations in Delano and North Hollywood.

Not only has Vallarta Supermarkets been busy remodeling its stores, it also recently debuted its new office headquarters in Santa Clarita. The 51,350-square-foot facility was designed to support Vallarta’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and community engagement. 

As of August 2024, Vallarta boasts 55 stores located within California, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. 

