Vallarta Supermarkets Debuts New HQ
Santa Clarita facility created to foster innovation, collaboration, community engagement
- A home kitchen-inspired breakroom: A 1,500-square-foot space with large communal tables for socializing and celebrating.
- A test kitchen: A 965-square-foot area for creating in-house products and recipes.
- An executive suite: This includes a lounge space for hosting special events, including a tequila-tasting room.
- Sustainability initiatives: The new headquarters integrates various sustainability features to promote environmental stewardship and employee well-being.
- Low-carbon materials: Advanced low-carbon concrete and structural timber are used.
- Energy efficiency: Electrified operations are powered by 100% renewable energy, dynamic lighting and green roofs with native plants.
- Healthy indoor environment: Materials have been selected to minimize harmful chemicals, including recycled PET plastic in acoustic ceiling baffles and more than 70% recycled materials in carpets.
- Water conservation: Advanced water-recycling systems include low-flow fixtures exceeding EPA requirements and rainwater capture.
The office design, led by national interdisciplinary design firm HGA with contributions from Agency Artifact, Simon S. Wong & Associates, Ricca Design Studios, and Graves Construction, aims to evoke the feel of a beach resort through the use of soft colors, natural materials and living plants. Key design elements include abstract shapes inspired by the Vallarta logo and an abstract art installation of sea birds in the lobby ceiling, lending the space a playful yet sophisticated ambiance.
Vallarta operates more than 50 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno counties, and employs more than 8,000 associates.