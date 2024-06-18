Vallarta Supermarkets Debuts New HQ

Vallarta Supermarkets' new facility, in Santa Clarita, Calif., was designed to support the Hispanic grocer’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and community engagement.

Hispanic grocery retailer Vallarta Supermarkets recently held a grand-opening event for its new office headquarters in Santa Clarita, Calif. The new facility was designed to support Vallarta’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and community engagement. At the June 17 grand-opening celebration, the company gave donation checks to Santa Clarita Food Pantry and Santa Clarita Grocery.

The 51,350-square-foot facility includes a double-height lobby reception space and three floors of office space with 78 offices, 166 workstations, collaboration and focus spaces, eight conference rooms, six focus booths, open lounge spaces, and communal gathering tables throughout the space.

[RELATED: Giant Eagle Unveils New Headquarters in Pennsylvania]

Among the site’s features and amenities are: