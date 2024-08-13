Target Tees Up 4 New Store Openings for August
The final opening is in Portland, Texas. The store is 128,500 square feet and will hire about 100 team members, with services including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Target Circle 360. Portland Northshore will be the company’s second location in the Corpus Christi market.
Target has been progressively beefing up its nearly 2,000-store network. On July 21, the retailer opened three new locations in California, Missouri and Pennsylvania.
As well as connecting with more consumers in store, the retailer is working on its online strategy. Target recently revealed that it was linking up with global commerce platform Shopify to bring customers even more choices when they shop at Target.com. The retailer will offer a selection of Shopify’s popular merchants and products through Target Plus, its third-party digital marketplace.