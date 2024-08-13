Target Tees Up 4 New Store Openings for August

Already on a roll with new store openings this year, Target Corp. has revealed four new locations that are set to come online on Aug. 18. Each location is part of the retailer’s broader goal of building 300 new stores over the next decade.

Target will cut the ribbon on two stores in Florida this weekend, one in Bradenton Beach and another in Lecanto, north of Tampa. Located at 75th Street and Manatee Avenue, the 76,000-square-foot Bradenton store will employ about 80 team members and features a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and liquor store. The 135,000-square-foot Lecanto store, meanwhile, is the company’s first in the Homosassa Springs market and its 131st in the Sunshine State.

Another opening on Aug. 18 includes a 148,000-square-foot location in Boiling Springs, S.C., the company’s second store in the Spartanburg market. That store will feature an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target.