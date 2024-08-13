 Skip to main content

Target Tees Up 4 New Store Openings for August

Retailer adding to its nearly 2,000-store network across the U.S.
Emily Crowe
Target is opening new stores in South Carolina, Florida and Texas this month.

Already on a roll with new store openings this year, Target Corp. has revealed four new locations that are set to come online on Aug. 18. Each location is part of the retailer’s broader goal of building 300 new stores over the next decade. 

Target will cut the ribbon on two stores in Florida this weekend, one in Bradenton Beach and another in Lecanto, north of Tampa. Located at 75th Street and Manatee Avenue, the 76,000-square-foot Bradenton store will employ about 80 team members and features a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and liquor store. The 135,000-square-foot Lecanto store, meanwhile, is the company’s first in the Homosassa Springs market and its 131st in the Sunshine State.

Another opening on Aug. 18 includes a 148,000-square-foot location in Boiling Springs, S.C., the company’s second store in the Spartanburg market. That store will feature an Apple at Target, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target.

The final opening is in Portland, Texas. The store is 128,500 square feet and will hire about 100 team members, with services including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Target Circle 360. Portland Northshore will be the company’s second location in the Corpus Christi market.

Target has been progressively beefing up its nearly 2,000-store network. On July 21, the retailer opened three new locations in California, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

As well as connecting with more consumers in store, the retailer is working on its online strategy. Target recently revealed that it was linking up with global commerce platform Shopify to bring customers even more choices when they shop at Target.com. The retailer will offer a selection of Shopify’s popular merchants and products through Target Plus, its third-party digital marketplace.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

