Food Lion Widens Footprint in Growing South Carolina Area
In keeping with the grocer’s sustainability efforts, the latest market includes an eco-friendlier refrigeration system and LED lighting. Food Lion is also giving $2,500 to a local food bank through its Food Lion Feeds nonprofit arm and will take part in a food rescue program.
The Florence community is expanding in population, both as a residential area and tourism attraction. This opening comes only a few weeks after the grocer welcomed shoppers to a store in Garner, N.C.
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.