Food Lion Widens Footprint in Growing South Carolina Area

A city in the northeast South Carolina city of Florence is getting another Food Lion store.

Consumers in Florence, S.C., have another grocery option, with the opening of a Food Lion store there. Located at 1945 W. Palmetto Street, the latest Food Lion is the 7th Food Lion in that city and will be unveiled on Aug. 7.

The grand opening will feature a ceremonial ribbon cutting and the distribution of mystery gift cards to the first 100 customers in line. The store features the grocer’s latest and broader assortment of fresh items and everyday household staples in an easy-to-navigate layout.

For convenience-minded shoppers, the Food Lion on Palmetto Street offers a variety of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat foods, along with pre-cut fruits and prepared salads. Customers can speed up time to table by using a self-checkout area.

Locally-sourced products will be on display as well. Among other products, this location will carry in-season produce from nearby Senn Brothers Produce and chicken seasoning made by Olde South Brands in Darlington, S.C.