Food Lion Widens Footprint in Growing South Carolina Area

Grand opening of 7th location in Florence set for Aug. 7
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
New Florence Food Lion
A city in the northeast South Carolina city of Florence is getting another Food Lion store.

Consumers in Florence, S.C., have another grocery option, with the opening of a  Food Lion store there. Located at 1945 W. Palmetto Street, the latest Food Lion is the 7th Food Lion in that city and will be unveiled on Aug. 7.

The grand opening will feature a ceremonial ribbon cutting and the distribution of mystery gift cards to the first 100 customers in line. The store features the grocer’s latest and broader assortment of fresh items and everyday household staples in an easy-to-navigate layout.  

For convenience-minded shoppers, the Food Lion on Palmetto Street offers a variety of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat foods, along with pre-cut fruits and prepared salads. Customers can speed up time to table by using a self-checkout area.

Locally-sourced products will be on display as well. Among other products, this location will carry in-season produce from nearby Senn Brothers Produce and chicken seasoning made by Olde South Brands in Darlington, S.C.

In keeping with the grocer’s sustainability efforts, the latest market includes an eco-friendlier refrigeration system and LED lighting. Food Lion is also giving $2,500 to a local food bank through its Food Lion Feeds nonprofit arm and will take part in a food rescue program. 

The Florence community is expanding in population, both as a residential area and tourism attraction. This opening comes only a few weeks after the grocer welcomed shoppers to a store in Garner, N.C

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

