Wegmans to Open 1st Supermarket in Connecticut

A 92,000-square-foot store will debut in Norwalk
Marian Zboraj
Wegmans Conn.
Wegmans will open its first location in Connecticut in 2025.

Wegmans Food Markets is preparing to open its first store in Connecticut. Located at 675 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, the store is scheduled to open in summer 2025. 

The more than 100-year-old Wegmans is a regional supermarket chain with 111 stores located along the East Coast. The food retailer landed at No. 2 in Newsweek and Statista’s ranking of America’s Best Retailers, 2024, in the Supermarkets category. 

According to the company, Wegmans Norwalk is a 92,000 square-foot supermarket that will feature an abundance of choice, the best ingredients, thousands of organic options, restaurant-quality prepared foods and consistently low prices.

To prepare for the new store, Wegmans Norwalk is now hiring and training full-time employees. Wegmans plans to employ approximately 500 people at this location; the majority of employees will be new to the company and hired locally.

Full-time job applicants are invited to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com, or call 203-299-3333 for more information. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date.

Wegmans was named this year’s best place to work in food retail, according to Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. Among its benefits, the company offers premium pay on Sundays and holidays, and tuition assistance through the its employee scholarship program for both full- and part-time employees. 

Meanwhile, Wegmans plans to open more stores in 2025, one in Lake Grove, N.Y., and another in Rockville, Md. Additionally, Wegmans has a tentative opening date of summer 2026 for a new Charlotte, N.C., location.

Family-owned Wegmans has more than 53,000 employees chainwide. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

