Wegmans to Open 1st Supermarket in Connecticut

To prepare for the new store, Wegmans Norwalk is now hiring and training full-time employees. Wegmans plans to employ approximately 500 people at this location; the majority of employees will be new to the company and hired locally.

Full-time job applicants are invited to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com, or call 203-299-3333 for more information. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date.

Wegmans was named this year’s best place to work in food retail, according to Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. Among its benefits, the company offers premium pay on Sundays and holidays, and tuition assistance through the its employee scholarship program for both full- and part-time employees.

Meanwhile, Wegmans plans to open more stores in 2025, one in Lake Grove, N.Y., and another in Rockville, Md. Additionally, Wegmans has a tentative opening date of summer 2026 for a new Charlotte, N.C., location.

Family-owned Wegmans has more than 53,000 employees chainwide. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.