Target’s New Store Openings in July

Target will open its 78th location in the state of Pennsylvania with a store in Doylestown. Located at 456 North Main Street, the store is approximately 74,500 square feet and will be staffed by around 95 employees. Store hours will be 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.

All three new stores will include Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery. They will also feature a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks Café. Additionally, Target is growing the number of its shop-in-shops: The Missouri and Pennsylvania stores will each include an Ulta Beauty at Target.

The three new locations are the latest of more than 300 new stores that Target plans to build during the next decade as it aims to reach even more consumers.

As well as connecting with more consumers in store, the retailer is working on its online strategy. Target recently revealed that it was linking up with global commerce platform Shopify to bring customers even more choices when they shop at Target.com. The retailer will offer a selection of Shopify’s popular merchants and products through Target Plus, its third-party digital marketplace.

Further, the company shared that it was pleased with early results from the relaunch of the Target Circle rewards program, which rolled out in April with a paid membership component. Target welcomed more than 1 million new members to the platform in the first quarter alone. “We are very encouraged by the strong response and are just getting started,” said A. Christina Hennington, EVP and chief growth officer, during the company’s recent earnings webcast.