Target Expands Relationship With Apple

Target Corp. and Apple are deepening their collaboration. The two companies have nearly tripled their shop-in-shop concept within Target stores this year, now reaching more than 150 locations, and are also offering special perks to Target Circle members.

Each shop-in-shop location features twice the space dedicated to Apple products, as well as Apple-trained Target tech consultants. The shops include all of the latest Apple products, and customers can also shop the entire Apple at Target assortment on Target.com and through the Target app.

In addition to the concept shops, Target is offering four free months of Apple Fitness+ to members of its free-to-join Target Circle loyalty program. Special holiday offers on select Apple Services will also be available to Target Circle members, including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud+.

“For years, Target has been a destination for Apple products. Now we are excited to deepen our collaboration with Apple so even more guests can access the exceptional Apple at Target shop-in-shop experience,” said Jill Sando, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Target. “Through Target Circle, our popular free-to-join loyalty program, we’re also giving our guests the opportunity to try services like Apple Fitness+ for free, and with no purchase required.”

Continued Sando: “Guests love the branded and immersive retail experiences we’re creating with Apple and other partners including Disney, Ulta Beauty and Levi’s. With this Apple expansion, we’re giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for all their shopping and tech service needs.”

Target held its Deal Days event earlier this month, which featured savings of up to 50% on an array of branded items and Target’s store brand products. According to a review of foot traffic from Placer.ai, Target’s three-day shopping event boosted in-person shopping, with average daily visits to Target stores up 28% from 2021 and up 57% from the pandemic-defined 2020.

