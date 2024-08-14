Sprouts Farmers Market Unveils New Stores on Both Coasts

The produce section is a hub of Sprouts stores, including one of its latest locations in Brooksville, Fla.

Sprouts Farmers Market, readying several new stores for the back half of 2024, welcomed shoppers to a new location in Brooksville, Fla., on Aug. 9. The site at 7187 Coastal Boulevard in the west-central town hosted a grand opening weekend with goodie bag giveaways, seasonal produce tastings, a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce and more.

As with other Sprouts stores, this one is stocked with a range of grocery staples, everyday essentials and fresh produce from local farmers and growers. Supplier partners for the Brooksville supermarket include Astin Strawberry Exchange, J&C Tropicals and Noble Citrus, among others.

Also in keeping with the company’s mission and practices, produce and other items that are edible and nutrient rich but no longer fit for sale will be donated to a local food bank.