Sprouts Farmers Market Unveils New Stores on Both Coasts

Customers lined up early for their first look at Sprouts' latest Florida site.
It was a "two-fer" for Sprouts on Aug. 9, actually. The retailer unveiled another market across the country in Lawndale, Calif. That store at 14411 Hawthorne Boulevard likewise carries a variety of local produce items and participates in Sprouts’ food rescue program.
Both stores are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Next up: A new Sprouts in Westminster, Md., slated to be unveiled on Aug. 30, followed by September openings in York, Pa., McKinney, Texas, Sarasota, Fla., Greenville, S.C., Hayward, Calif., and Rio Rancho, N.M.
The growth of physical stores mirrors the retailer’s overall expansion. The company’s second quarter financial report projected a 3.5% to 4.5% lift in sales comps for the third quarter and unit growth of 35 new stores by the end of FY2024.
Phoenix-based Sprouts employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.