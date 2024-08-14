 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market Unveils New Stores on Both Coasts

Fast-growing retailer on track for 35 locations by end of fiscal year
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts opening
The produce section is a hub of Sprouts stores, including one of its latest locations in Brooksville, Fla.

Sprouts Farmers Market, readying several new stores for the back half of 2024, welcomed shoppers to a new location in Brooksville, Fla., on Aug. 9. The site at 7187 Coastal Boulevard in the west-central town hosted a grand opening weekend with goodie bag giveaways, seasonal produce tastings, a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce and more. 

As with other Sprouts stores, this one is stocked with a range of grocery staples, everyday essentials and fresh produce from local farmers and growers. Supplier partners for the Brooksville supermarket include Astin Strawberry Exchange, J&C Tropicals and Noble Citrus, among others. 

Also in keeping with the company’s mission and practices, produce and other items that are edible and nutrient rich but no longer fit for sale will be donated to a local food bank. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Shoppers lined up
Customers lined up early for their first look at Sprouts' latest Florida site.

It was a "two-fer" for Sprouts on Aug. 9, actually. The retailer unveiled another market across the country in Lawndale, Calif. That store at 14411 Hawthorne Boulevard likewise carries a variety of local produce items and participates in Sprouts’ food rescue program.

Both stores are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Next up: A new Sprouts in Westminster, Md., slated to be unveiled on Aug. 30, followed by September openings in York, Pa., McKinney, Texas, Sarasota, Fla., Greenville, S.C.,  Hayward, Calif., and Rio Rancho, N.M.

The growth of physical stores mirrors the retailer’s overall expansion. The company’s second quarter financial report projected a 3.5% to 4.5% lift in sales comps for the third quarter and unit growth of 35 new stores by the end of FY2024.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds