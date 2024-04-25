Vallarta Supermarkets to Reopen Delano Store

Following months of restoration, Hispanic grocer Vallarta Supermarkets is reopening its Delano store. Located at 820 Main Street, the location is scheduled to welcome customers with a fresh new look and an improved shopping experience on Wednesday May 1 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m..

“Vallarta Supermarkets is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of our renovated Delano store, showcasing our dedication to enhancing the shopping experience,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “This renovation underscores our continuous commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our loyal customers and the community. By revamping our stores, we aim to elevate the customer experience and create an inviting environment that fosters connection and satisfaction.”

During the grand-reopening event, customers can sample Vallarta signature items, listen to a live mariachi band and take part in giveaways. Vallarta Supermarkets will also donate to local charity organizations in the Delano area.

Vallarta held the grand reopening of its North Hollywood, Calif., store this past February. Last November, the grocery store chain opened stores in Salinas, Calif., the banner’s first outpost in Monterey County, and in Carson, Calif. The grocer has also installed PX G1300 energy recovery devices at stores in Salinas and Indio, Calif. Additionally, last month, the grocer chose RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, for its space and assortment planning capabilities, with the aim of better using space and boosting product availability. RELEX partner Logic provided guidance and implementation services for the deployment.

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 55 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno counties, and employs more than 8,000 associates.