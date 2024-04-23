Gelson’s Names New CEO/President

Ryan Adams has been tapped to serve as Gelson's new president and CEO.

Gelson’s has hired Ryan Adams to serve as its new CEO and president, effective immediately. Adams replaces John Bagan in the role.

According to a Gelson’s spokesperson, Adams has “a wealth of experience in the Southern California grocery marketplace and a proven track record of successful leadership.”

“We extend our appreciation to John Bagan for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the spokesperson said.

The reason for Bagan’s departure from the company was not shared with Progressive Grocer. He was promoted to president and CEO in January 2023 following the retirement of Rob McDougall after 15 years with the Southern California-based independent grocer. He transitioned from COO to president in July 2022.

As president and CEO, Bagan took on greater responsibility for the company’s overall vision, business and growth strategy, as well as maintaining relationships with the board of directors and Tokyo-based parent company Pan Pacific International Holdings (PPIH). Bagan joined Gelson’s as chief merchandising officer in 2016 after prominent merchandising and supply chain roles at Guitar Center, Albertsons Cos. and Target Inc.

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson's operates 28 locations throughout Southern California.