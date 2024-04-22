Ahold Delhaize USA Appoints Chief Legal Officer

Ahold Delhaize USA has named Kim Lyda its chief legal officer. In her new role, Lyda and her team will work closely with the Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands to provide legal counsel, along with such other services as public affairs, risk management, food safety and compliance.

“I have worked with Kim for many years, and she provides excellent legal counsel and is a trusted and dedicated business leader who works tirelessly to help the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA achieve their business goals,” noted Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman. “Her impact is evident throughout the company, and we all will benefit from her expertise and guidance in the role of chief legal officer for our U.S. businesses.”

Lyda’s most recent position was SVP of the business integrity group for Retail Business Services, a former Ahold Delhaize USA services company, in which capacity she headed a diverse team of compliance, government relations, legal affairs, quality assurance, and risk and safety professionals in five locations.

With 22 years of service at Ahold Delhaize USA companies, Lyda has an extensive background in the grocery retail industry and was a 2018 Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery in the Senior-Level Executives category. At that time, she was SVP, legal at Retail Business Services. Before joining Ahold Delhaize USA, she worked in private practice for seven years and began her career as a judicial clerk to Justice Louis B. Meyers of the North Carolina Supreme Court. She works at Ahold Delhaize USA’s Salisbury, N.C., office.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores and 20 distribution centers across 20-plus states. It is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies include its local brands Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named Ahold Delhaize USA one of its Retailers of the Century and Most Sustainable Grocers.