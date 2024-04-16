SpartanNash Hires VP and Associate General Counsel

Food solutions company SpartanNash has appointed John Taylor VP and associate general counsel. Taylor will join the company's legal team as it seeks new market opportunities and advances toward its long-term growth goals.

Taylor joins SpartanNash after nearly a decade of experience at Wolverine Worldwide, where he developed expertise in cybersecurity, indirect procurement, compliance, transactional work and asset protection. His experience managing complex legal matters and strategic initiatives will be important as the company explores organic and inorganic growth opportunities as part of its strategic master action plan. Taylor will also advise on governance issues related to securities law and the use of artificial intelligence, supporting SpartanNash's commitment to leading innovation in food solutions.

He earned both his juris doctor and an MBA from Michigan State University, as well as an undergraduate degree from Aquinas College, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

"John has earned the trust of his peers and clients for his strategic counsel and practical and innovative approach to conflict resolution in a dynamic operating environment," said SpartanNash EVP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Ileana McAlary. "We look forward to the value he will bring to our team of skilled legal professionals as we support the company's growth plans."

Speaking of growth, the company just recently revealed its acquisition of Metcalfe's Market, a three-store grocery chain in Wisconsin. Metcalfe's Market expands SpartanNash's footprint in in that state to seven stores.

With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.