Big Y Appoints Colin D’Amour Senior Director of Asset Protection

Big Y Foods Inc.’s board of directors has appointed Colin M. D’Amour senior director of asset protection, in which role he will lead the asset protection team, develop and execute future strategies, deploy new technologies, build relationships with law enforcement and other regulatory agencies, and foster both education and growth within the department. He reports to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, SVP of retail operations and customer experience.

D’Amour began working as a service clerk at Big Y Supermarkets in 1998 at the age of 14. From there, he held several roles, including produce clerk, warehouse selector and construction/remodel store projects coordinator.

In 2007, he accepted a commission with the U.S. Marine Corps as a second lieutenant, serving with distinction and ultimately earning the rank of captain. In 2010, he was deployed to Helmand, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

D’Amour left active duty in the Marines in 2014 and returned to Big Y by entering into its store director training program. Since then, his career has included several important and diverse roles, including store director, corporate center store sales director, senior manager of procurement and, most recently, senior director of the Big Y Express division. He was also a project manager for the expansion of the Fresh and Local Distribution Center and is a member of Big Y’s real estate and store design committees. In addition, he oversees multiple programs and initiatives with Itasca, Ill.-based Topco Associates LLC, an $18 billion cooperative that provides aggregation, innovation and management solutions to its food industry members across the country.

A graduate of Boston College, D’Amour holds personal decorations from his military service, among them both the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation and Achievement Medals. He is the grandson of Big Y co-founder Gerald E. D’Amour and son of Executive Chairman Charles L. D’Amour.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates more than 80 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.