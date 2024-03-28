Hannaford Reveals Overall Store Manager of the Year

Hannaford Supermarkets has named Patrick Doak its overall Store Manager of the Year. Doak, who manages the Hannaford at 15 South Street in Blue Hill, Maine, was chosen from 187 Hannaford store managers across New England and New York state.

Doak has nearly three decades of experience in retail, including six years with Hannaford. He played a key role in the opening of the Blue Hill store in May 2023 and led his team through a successful inaugural summer season under the Hannaford banner. Before taking the helm of the Blue Hill store, Doak managed Hannaford locations in Bucksport and Bar Harbor, Maine.

“Receiving this honor is very meaningful to me,” noted Doak. “It has been incredibly exciting to lead our Blue Hill store, and I am deeply appreciative of the tremendous team of associates and business partners who contribute to our collective success each day.”

Doak was recognized for his leadership skills, customer-focused approach, associate engagement, team-centric approach, community support and consistent track record of delivering a superior experience for associates and customers alike.

“We are extremely pleased to celebrate Patrick with this award,” said Todd Bullen, Hannaford’s VP of retail operations. “We thank Patrick for his commitment to excellence, as well as our entire team of store managers for their dedication to demonstrating great leadership, integrity, care and so much more each day.”

As well as honoring its overall Store Manager of the Year, Hannaford recognized store managers within each of its 13 districts across a five-state market area:

Eastern Division

District 1: Patrick Doak, Blue Hill, Maine

District 2: Dory Gain, Skowhegan, Maine

District 3: James Shive, Boothbay Harbor, Maine

District 4: Ken Kirouac, Scarborough, Maine

District 6: Ron Sullivan, Biddeford, Maine

District 7: Suzanne Riel, Goffstown, N.H.

District 19: Tim French, Franklin, N.H.

Western Division:

District 8: Roland Tessier, Essex, Vt.

District 9: Joel Riley, Albany/Central Avenue, N.Y.

District 10: Steve Robyck, Rossi Way, N.Y.

District 18: Erica Perry, Kingston, N.Y.

District 20: Tony Giunta, Uxbridge, Mass.

District 22: Tom McFall, Duanesburg, N.Y.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 180-plus stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.