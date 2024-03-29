Dollar General Makes Numerous Leadership Appointments

Dollar General has promoted 18 executives to leadership roles at the company. The appointments are as follows:

Leslie Allen has been promoted to SVP, human resources, in which role she will continue to support store operations team, which now encompasses 20,000-plus retail stores, including pOpshelf and Mexico. During her 12 years at Dollar General, Allen has led the company’s strategy to attract and retain talent across her various HR roles, which have included organizational development, talent acquisition, corporate HR and retail HR. She has held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently that of VP, human resources for the retail organization since 2021.

Christine Connolly has been promoted to SVP, corporate secretary and assistant general counsel, securities and governance, in which role she will assist with all aspects of securities disclosure and compliance, in addition to NYSE listing compliance, corporate governance, and management of Dollar General's board and its committees. Connolly joined Dollar General in 2003 as a senior attorney and assistant corporate secretary and has held roles of increasing responsibility since then.

Melanie Cook has been promoted to SVP, assistant general counsel, employment, in which role she will continue advising Dollar General in labor and employment matters, including complex employment litigation, along with supporting the business through regulatory, legislative and other impactful changes. Cook, who joined the legal team in 2008, has played a key role in labor relations strategy and provided practical, decisive and solution-oriented support for corporate initiatives.

Brian Haug has been promoted to SVP, margin planning and analytics, in which role he heads up the merchandise-planning and margin-forecasting teams. With more than two decades of experience, Haug joined Dollar General in 2012 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently that of VP, merchandise planning. In 2019, his responsibilities expanded to include merchandise planning for pOpshelf, supply chain forecasting and financial support, pricing execution and financial planning, and analytics (FP&A) margin forecasting.

Tracey Herrmann has been promoted to SVP, store operations, in which role she will guide retail operations for three of Dollar General's divisions, encompassing about 6,500 stores. Herrmann joined the company in 2013 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, among them senior director, merchandising market stores; VP, merchandising support; divisional VP, store operations; and, most recently, SVP, channel innovation. She was among Progressive Grocer’s 2022 Top Women in Grocery.

Amanda Martin has joined Dollar General as SVP, distribution. Bringing more than 20 years of operational expertise in leading transformational distribution strategies to her latest role, Martin will oversee distribution strategy and execution for three of the company’s supply chain divisions. Before joining Dollar General, she was EVP of supply chain at Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) where she had leadership oversight of all warehouses, distribution and fulfillment centers for brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce facilities and the retailer’s customer care call center. She also led NMG’s supply chain transformation strategy to update its omnichannel distribution and fulfillment network.

Amanda Mathis has joined Dollar General as EVP, finance, in which role she will lead the company’s enterprise FP&A and strategy while driving results through analytics and process optimization. Bringing more than 20 years of finance experience to her new position, Mathis previously held several leadership roles at YUM! Brands and most recently was EVP and CFO at Bridgestone Americas.

Pooh Vichidvongsa has been promoted to SVP, pOpshelf, in which role she will oversee retail operations for the approximately 200 pOpshelf stores. Having joined the company in 2008, Vichidvongsa most recently held the role of VP, divisional merchandise manager of health and beauty. In her previous position of VP, DMM in the home division and holiday events categories, she led initiatives and product development within non-consumables and helped create and roll out the NCI program, which aimed to refresh general merchandise and boost the customer shopping experience.

Brittany Adams has been promoted to VP, labor and employment, in which role she will continue to advise the company on labor and employment law issues and litigation management. Adams joined Dollar General in 2016 as a senior employment attorney, and her most recent role was senior director, labor and employment. She advises human resources and business partners on employment law issues, consulting on company policies and ensuring multistate compliance with laws and regulations that affect Dollar General.

Jason Bates has been promoted to VP, business law, in which role he will lead a team of legal professionals who manage much of the company’s commercial litigation and regulatory matters, with responsibility for providing counsel to Dollar General's business groups on pre-lawsuit dispute resolution, product issues, privacy, and intellectual- property matters. Bates joined the company in 2016 as a senior attorney, business law before being promoted to his most recent role as senior director, business law.

Elizabeth Inman has been promoted to VP, assistant corporate secretary, in which role she will provide advice and counsel on matters relating to compliance with securities laws and regulations, in addition to corporate governance matters. Inman joined Dollar General in 2014 as a senior securities and governance attorney, and her most recent role was that of senior director, assistant corporate secretary, in which capacity she led several projects related to new securities law reporting requirements.

Kelly Ma has been promoted to VP, global sourcing, in which role she will lead all global sourcing activities for the organization, including the development of new market venture strategies, company-wide cost reduction initiatives and the expansion of sourcing offices throughout select regions to optimize its purchasing power while mitigating global supply chain risks. Ma joined Dollar General in 2019 as director, global sourcing, in which capacity she developed and guided global sourcing strategies that supported company-wide business initiatives and expanded Dollar General's sourcing capability worldwide.

Matt Metzger has been promoted to VP, learning and development, in which role he will continue to oversee the strategy and implementation of training and development initiatives. Further, his oversight has expanded to include organization development, in which area his team will focus on evolving Dollar General's change management and organizational effectiveness strategies, among them succession planning, performance management and employee engagement. Metzger joined the company in 2019 as director, training and development and his most recent role was that of senior director, learning and development.

Sara Montgomery has been promoted to VP, fixtures and strategic initiatives. In this new role for the company, she will focus on merchant initiatives, initiative execution and store fixtures. Her most recent role was leading and developing the in-store experience strategy for Dollar General’s first international expansion to Mexico with Mi Súper Dollar General. Montgomery joined the company in 2007 and over the years has held roles of increasing responsibility, ranging from space planning analyst to senior director of store facilities.

Tricia Olson has been promoted to VP, business law. Her business law team will review and negotiate all company contracts and continue advising Dollar General on the legal implications of its business agreements. Olson joined the company in 2016 as a senior attorney and became senior director, business law in 2021.

Riley Seals has been promoted to VP, distribution centers, in which role he will oversee four distribution centers and two regional hub operations in Ardmore, Okla.; Fulton, Mo.; Indianola, Miss.; Fort Worth, Texas, and Newnan, Ga. Seals joined the company in 1998 and during his 26-year tenure, he has been distribution center director in both Ardmore and Indianola, and an operations manager in Fulton. His most recent role was that of senior director of distribution in Ardmore.

Mike Smith has been promoted to VP, market planning, in which role he will oversee the team leading the new- store real estate and mature-store asset strategy, including approvals and execution. He joined Dollar General in 2000 and has held roles of increasing responsibility during that time. Smith’s most recent position was that of senior director, market planning, and in his time with the company, he’s played an instrumental role in developing the company's real estate strategy.

Wendy Wiemers has been promoted to VP, merchandise planning, in which role she will provide governance, monitoring and accuracy assurance for the flow of all non-replenished merchandise into the distribution centers and then to the stores. She will also operate as a business partner in planning fiscal year sales, receipt, margin and inventory planning, analysis, reporting, and forecasting. Wiemers joined Dollar General in 2021 as senior director, merchandise planning.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 20,000 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.