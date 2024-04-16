Publix CEO Joins Board of Directors

During its annual meeting of stockholders on April 16, Publix Super Markets stockholders elected Publix CEO Kevin Murphy to its board of directors. Also, Howard Jenkins and Ed Crenshaw have retired from the board.

Murphy began his career in 1984 as a front service clerk in Margate, Fla. He worked in various positions before becoming a store manager in 1995. He was promoted to district manager in 2003, regional director in 2009 and VP of the Miami division in 2014. In 2016, Murphy was elevated to SVP of retail operations. He was named president in 2019 and was promoted to his current position earlier this year. Murphy is also a recipient of the 2000 George W. Jenkins Award and the 2007 President’s Award, Publix’s two most prestigious awards.

“I’m excited to have Kevin join the board,” said Publix Executive Chairman Todd Jones. “His in-depth knowledge of running best-in-class retail stores will be a valuable asset to the board.”

During the annual meeting, Jones also highlighted the contributions of both Jenkins and Crenshaw and revealed the Publix board had named each chairman emeritus.

“On behalf of Publix associates and stockholders, I thank Howard and Ed for their years of dedicated service and their role in the growth and success of Publix,” said Jones. “We will continue to build on their efforts to move Publix forward while staying true to our founder’s philosophy to operate the best stores possible, where shopping and working would always be a pleasure.”

Jenkins served on the board for 47 years. During his time on the board, he held the positions of director, chairman of the executive committee and chairman. He also held the role of Publix’s CEO from 1990 to 2001.

Crenshaw was on the board for 34 years. During his time on the board, he held the positions of director, chairman of the executive committee and chairman. Additionally, he was Publix’s CEO from 2008 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Publix recently made Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the 27th year in a row, making it one of only four companies to appear on the list every year since its inception. With the company’s focus on promoting from within and stock-ownership programs, Publix associates are given opportunities to grow and advance in their careers while becoming owners of the largest employee-owned company in the United States.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.