Save Mart Selects Store Manager of the Year

The Save Mart Companies honored Robert Alton with the Robert M. Piccinini & Nicholas J. Tocco Outstanding Store Manager of the Year Award during the company’s 30th Annual Management Awards Gala.

California-based The Save Mart Companies has revealed that Robert Alton is the recipient of the Robert M. Piccinini & Nicholas J. Tocco Outstanding Store Manager of the Year Award for 2023. Alton, who manages the Save Mart store in Oakdale, Calif., was honored in front of a crowd of 400 at the company’s 30th Annual Management Awards Gala on March 2 in downtown Modesto, Calif.

“With humble roots firmly planted in California’s Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies has been a proud fixture in the communities we serve for more than 70 years,” said Shane Sampson, executive chairman of the board. “Each of our store managers provides leadership, guidance, and executes the organization’s vision for excellence. I want to congratulate Robert for continually rising to the challenge and earning this outstanding achievement.”

“I am truly humbled,” noted Alton. “None of this would be possible without the amazing team at the Oakdale store, serving our shoppers. Everyone working together toward a common goal; supporting each other. I couldn’t do what I do without each of them.”

Alton has worked in all three of The Save Mart Companies’ banner stores over his 33-year career. His introduction to grocery came in 1991 while working at Lucky in high school.

[PODCAST: Save Mart Explores the Fashionable Side of Grocery]

In addition to an etched blown cobalt glass vase trophy, Alton received a $30,000 cash prize and will have the opportunity to wave the green flag at the Save Mart 350 NASCAR Race this June at Sonoma Raceway.

The regional grocer also gave recognition to other top store managers across California from its FoodMaxx and Lucky banners. Lisa Pappas from the Marysville FoodMaxx location and Mario Guerrero from the Pleasanton Lucky store each received a $5,000 cash award.

In addition, the 30th Annual Management Awards Gala recognized multiple leaders with the Building the Future Award and the Building the Community Award.

The Building the Future Award recognizes three store managers who continually demonstrate the company’s values of leading by example, integrity and compassion. The winners have a history of developing, mentoring and cultivating the next generation of leaders. Recipients received a $1,000 donation for a store team celebration. The store managers recognized with the 2023 Building the Future Award were:

Kelly Bizzini, Save Mart Modesto, Store 86

Thomas Wilson, Lucky San Francisco, Store 755

Ed Barrios, FoodMaxx Fresno, Store 414

The Building the Community Award honors three store managers for their extraordinary commitment to their local neighborhood and community groups. Being an active member and resource for communities is at the heart of each and every store. Each winner received a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit organization of their choice. This year’s Building the Community Award recipients were:

Paul Azevedo, Save Mart Paradise, Store 613

Ann Bradford, Lucky Martinez, Store 725

Jamie Hageman, FoodMaxx, Ukiah Store 473

“We have several standouts among a very strong group of store leaders that meet and exceed the needs of our shoppers and motivate our associates throughout The Save Mart Companies,” said Donovan Ford, SVP and COO for The Save Mart Companies. “It is truly inspiring to see these managers engage in their communities, mentor their teams and lead from the floors of the stores.”

Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has almost 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, it operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.