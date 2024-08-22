Ollie’s New Distribution Center in Illinois Supports Nationwide Expansion Efforts

Ollie's new distribution center in Illinois will support the retailer's growth in the Midwest.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has opened its newest distribution center, in Princeton, Ill. The new facility is the company's fourth distribution center and will play a critical role in the company's growth in the Midwest region and national expansion westward.

Streamlining operations, this modern facility spans more than 615,000 square feet. It will initially service approximately 60 stores in nine states, eventually growing to more than 150 stores.

"The opening of our fourth distribution center in Princeton, Ill., is a significant moment for Ollie's as we continue to expand across the country," said Eric van der Valk, president at Ollie's. "This facility will help us meet the growing demand in the Midwest for Real Brands at Real Bargain prices."

