Ollie’s New Distribution Center in Illinois Supports Nationwide Expansion Efforts

Princeton facility poised to play crucial role in retailer's growth
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Ollie's Distribution
Ollie's new distribution center in Illinois will support the retailer's growth in the Midwest.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has opened its newest distribution center, in Princeton, Ill. The new facility is the company's fourth distribution center and will play a critical role in the company's growth in the Midwest region and national expansion westward.

Streamlining operations, this modern facility spans more than 615,000 square feet. It will initially service approximately 60 stores in nine states, eventually growing to more than 150 stores. 

"The opening of our fourth distribution center in Princeton, Ill., is a significant moment for Ollie's as we continue to expand across the country," said Eric van der Valk, president at Ollie's. "This facility will help us meet the growing demand in the Midwest for Real Brands at Real Bargain prices."

[RELATED: Why the Middle Ground Is Fertile for Grocery Growth]

As part of the expansion, Ollie's received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit, which stipulates a goal of investing $75 million into the local community and will help create more than 200 full-time jobs over time. Ollie's currently employs more than 12,000 team members in 525 stores across 31 states. 

"As we work towards opening more than 1,300 stores nationwide, this new facility is key to supporting our expansion," added van der Valk.

The Harrisburg, Pa.-based extreme discounter is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Ollie's offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids.

