Ollie’s New Distribution Center in Illinois Supports Nationwide Expansion Efforts
Princeton facility poised to play crucial role in retailer's growth
As part of the expansion, Ollie's received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit, which stipulates a goal of investing $75 million into the local community and will help create more than 200 full-time jobs over time. Ollie's currently employs more than 12,000 team members in 525 stores across 31 states.
"As we work towards opening more than 1,300 stores nationwide, this new facility is key to supporting our expansion," added van der Valk.
The Harrisburg, Pa.-based extreme discounter is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Ollie's offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids.