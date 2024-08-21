Amazon Offers Annual Grocery Delivery Plan for Prime Members
Offering price, selection and convenience at its portfolio of stores encompassing Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, the company offers a broad range of brands and shopping options for all customers, with extra benefits for Prime members. As well as its own stores, Amazon works with grocery and specialty retailers worldwide, enabling customers to order delivery from their preferred stores through Amazon’s website.
“We strive to offer the best grocery shopping experience for all Amazon customers, and provide exclusive savings to Prime members — whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart,” said Tony Hoggett, SVP of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon. “After the success of our monthly grocery delivery subscription launch earlier this year, we’re thrilled to offer Prime members in over 3,500 U.S. cities and towns two months free if they sign up for the new annual plan that provides even better value. We’re also excited to bring our grocery subscription at a discounted price to more customers. Now, all Prime Access members, regardless of their qualifying form of government assistance, can enjoy the same monthly plan as Prime members at 50% off, saving $60 on the grocery delivery subscription.”
