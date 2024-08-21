 Skip to main content

Amazon Offers Annual Grocery Delivery Plan for Prime Members

For $99.99 per year, subscribers get even more savings
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Amazon Prime Vans Main Image
Prime members joining the new annual grocery delivery subscription will continue to enjoy exclusive savings at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods stores, along with the other savings, convenience and entertainment that come with Prime.

On the heels of its launch of a monthly grocery delivery subscription earlier this year, Amazon is now introducing an annual plan of $99.99 per year, providing Prime members with even greater savings on grocery delivery for orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and various local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com. Prime members can get two months free if they enroll in the annual plan. 

Additionally, the company is expanding affordable grocery delivery access to even more households by making the discounted grocery delivery subscription of $4.99 per month available to all Prime Access members, regardless of their qualifying form of government assistance. This saves Prime Access customers $60 on a grocery delivery subscription, versus the monthly option for Prime members.

Amazon’s grocery delivery subscription offering also includes one-hour delivery windows at no extra cost where available, unlimited free 30-minute pickup on orders of any size, and priority access to Recurring Reservations for a weekly grocery order. Prime members who subscribe to the new grocery delivery subscription will also continue to enjoy exclusive savings at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores, along with all of the other savings, convenience and entertainment that come with Prime, in a single membership.

Offering price, selection and convenience at its portfolio of stores encompassing Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, the company offers a broad range of brands and shopping options for all customers, with extra benefits for Prime members. As well as its own stores, Amazon works with grocery and specialty retailers worldwide, enabling customers to order delivery from their preferred stores through Amazon’s website.

“We strive to offer the best grocery shopping experience for all Amazon customers, and provide exclusive savings to Prime members — whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart,” said Tony Hoggett, SVP of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon. “After the success of our monthly grocery delivery subscription launch earlier this year, we’re thrilled to offer Prime members in over 3,500 U.S. cities and towns two months free if they sign up for the new annual plan that provides even better value. We’re also excited to bring our grocery subscription at a discounted price to more customers. Now, all Prime Access members, regardless of their qualifying form of government assistance, can enjoy the same monthly plan as Prime members at 50% off, saving $60 on the grocery delivery subscription.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

