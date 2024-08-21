Amazon Offers Annual Grocery Delivery Plan for Prime Members

Prime members joining the new annual grocery delivery subscription will continue to enjoy exclusive savings at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods stores, along with the other savings, convenience and entertainment that come with Prime.

On the heels of its launch of a monthly grocery delivery subscription earlier this year, Amazon is now introducing an annual plan of $99.99 per year, providing Prime members with even greater savings on grocery delivery for orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and various local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com. Prime members can get two months free if they enroll in the annual plan.

Additionally, the company is expanding affordable grocery delivery access to even more households by making the discounted grocery delivery subscription of $4.99 per month available to all Prime Access members, regardless of their qualifying form of government assistance. This saves Prime Access customers $60 on a grocery delivery subscription, versus the monthly option for Prime members.

Amazon’s grocery delivery subscription offering also includes one-hour delivery windows at no extra cost where available, unlimited free 30-minute pickup on orders of any size, and priority access to Recurring Reservations for a weekly grocery order. Prime members who subscribe to the new grocery delivery subscription will also continue to enjoy exclusive savings at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores, along with all of the other savings, convenience and entertainment that come with Prime, in a single membership.