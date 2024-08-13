DoorDash Adds 1st-Ever Streaming Benefit for Members
“Max’s partnership with DoorDash provides an exciting, complementary pairing of services with a great value for consumers,” said Pato Spagnoletto, global CMO, Direct to Consumer at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are thrilled to roll out this offering and introduce a world of exclusive and iconic stories to DashPass members.”
DoorDash also unveiled an expanded partnership with Chase earlier this month, with Chase Sapphire and other eligible Chase card members now receiving recurring benefits on orders from more than 150,000 grocery, convenience and non-restaurant stores on the platform. The partnership also gives access to a free DashPass membership for existing Chase card members and consumers who enroll through Dec. 31, 2027.
Additionally, the local commerce company recently released its latest financial report, showing record-breaking quarterly growth in total orders and revenue, with lifts across its operation that includes a growing grocery business. According to the company, total orders grew 19% on a year-over-year basis while revenue spiked 23% during that same time frame to hit $2.6 billion.
