DoorDash Adds 1st-Ever Streaming Benefit for Members

DoorDash is adding a new perk for its DashPass members through a partnership with Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. Programming from HBO, Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim, ID and the DC Universe is now included for DashPass Annual Plan members in the United States at no additional cost.

The addition of Max With Ads offers a $240 value for the $96 per year cost of DashPass membership, and DashPass Annual Plan members can upgrade to a Max Ad-Free subscription at the discounted rate of $10.99 per month.

This new partnership has resulted in the first-ever added perk for DashPass members. DashPass offers exclusive deals, members-only benefits and $0 delivery fees, as well as reduced service fees, on eligible orders from participating restaurants, grocers and other retailers.