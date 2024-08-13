 Skip to main content

DoorDash Adds 1st-Ever Streaming Benefit for Members

Partnership with Max brings programming from HBO, others to DashPass holders
Emily Crowe
DoorDash Max
DoorDash has added a streaming perk for its DashPass Annual members.

DoorDash is adding a new perk for its DashPass members through a partnership with Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. Programming from HBO, Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim, ID and the DC Universe is now included for DashPass Annual Plan members in the United States at no additional cost.

The addition of Max With Ads offers a $240 value for the $96 per year cost of DashPass membership, and DashPass Annual Plan members can upgrade to a Max Ad-Free subscription at the discounted rate of $10.99 per month.

This new partnership has resulted in the first-ever added perk for DashPass members. DashPass offers exclusive deals, members-only benefits and $0 delivery fees, as well as reduced service fees, on eligible orders from participating restaurants, grocers and other retailers.

“Since launching DashPass six years ago, our goal has always been to deliver increasing value and savings to members,” said Prabir Adarkar, president and COO at DoorDash. “Streaming and delivery go hand in hand, and we’re thrilled to launch a coveted benefit for DashPass Annual Plan members.”

“Max’s partnership with DoorDash provides an exciting, complementary pairing of services with a great value for consumers,” said Pato Spagnoletto, global CMO, Direct to Consumer at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are thrilled to roll out this offering and introduce a world of exclusive and iconic stories to DashPass members.”

DoorDash also unveiled an expanded partnership with Chase earlier this month, with Chase Sapphire and other eligible Chase card members now receiving recurring benefits on orders from more than 150,000 grocery, convenience and non-restaurant stores on the platform. The partnership also gives access to a free DashPass membership for existing Chase card members and consumers who enroll through Dec. 31, 2027.

Additionally, the local commerce company recently released its latest financial report, showing record-breaking quarterly growth in total orders and revenue, with lifts across its operation that includes a growing grocery business. According to the company, total orders grew 19% on a year-over-year basis while revenue spiked 23% during that same time frame to hit $2.6 billion.

Technology company DoorDash connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.

