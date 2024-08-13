Pick ‘n Save Providing Free Grocery Delivery at Wisconsin College

The delivery vehicles contain a refrigerated section in which frozen foods are kept with dry ice so that chilled and frozen items stay cold as long as needed. People can order groceries online or through the Pick ‘n Save app before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A promotional code provided via student communications offers free on-campus delivery for orders totaling at least $35.

“This service is ideal for students who don’t live near a grocery store, who have children — which can make going to get groceries a challenge — and neurodivergent students who can find stores daunting,” explained Sara Cappaert, manager of scholarships at MATC, whose four campuses and community-based sites are attended by more than 30,000 students annually.

For about a year, students of the Ellen and Joe Checota MATC Scholarship Program have received gift cards for Pick ‘n Save, one of the assistance opportunities available through the MATC Foundation Inc., the college’s philanthropic partner that raises funding to aid students. Those who receive the Checota full-ride scholarship get monthly allocations to purchase groceries.

Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market are Wisconsin grocery banners of Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Founded in Milwaukee in 1872, Roundy’s operates 105 stores throughout Wisconsin under both the Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market banners.

Kroger’s nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century.