GrubMarket Acquires Online Grocer Good Eggs

Tech-enabled food e-commerce company GrubMarket, a provider of enterprise AI solutions for the U.S. food supply chain industry, has completed the acquisition of Oakland, Calif.-based Good Eggs, an online grocery service known for its commitment to sustainability, local sourcing and high-quality food. The move aims to bolster GrubMarket’s e-commerce capabilities with a category leader that has a strong and visible brand presence across its major service regions in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.

[RELATED: Good Eggs Expands to L.A.]

Since 2011, Good Eggs has built a reputation for delivering high-quality groceries and meals sourced from organic farmers, makers and producers in California. Operating out of a warehouse facility that measures more than 125,000 square feet, the company offers more than 7,000 products, including fresh produce, dairy products, eggs, meat, seafood, pantry staples, prepared meals and artisanal goods. Every item sold meets stringent criteria for quality and environmental responsibility.

By cultivating close relationships with area farmers and producers, Good Eggs not only supports the local economy, but also reduces the environmental impact associated with complex and fragmented supply chains, with more than 70% of its products sourced within 250 miles of distribution. The company’s business model delivers best-in-class unit economics through a seamless online shopping experience and logistical expertise. What’s more, its innovative supply chain practices enable it to maintain a spoilage rate significantly lower than industry benchmarks, ensuring top-quality product freshness for its customers.