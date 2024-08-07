GrubMarket Acquires Online Grocer Good Eggs
“Joining GrubMarket is an exciting new chapter for Good Eggs,” asserted Good Eggs CEO Rodrigo Arévalo. “Our mission has always been to create a better food system by connecting people with the highest-quality, sustainably sourced food. With GrubMarket’s robust technological capabilities, expansive global supply network and incomparable operational expertise, we are poised to amplify our impact and reach more households who share our values.”
The acquisition of Good Eggs aligns with GrubMarket’s goal of expanding its footprint in the consumer market while leveraging its technological capabilities to increase operational efficiencies and improve the customer experience.
“Good Eggs has built an impressive brand with a loyal customer base that values sustainability and quality,” noted GrubMarket CEO Mike Xu. “We see tremendous potential in combining our extensive network and resources to further scale Good Eggs’ operations. At GrubMarket, we, too, believe in using our success to support local farmers and sustainable agricultural practices. Good Eggs’ commitment to these principles makes them an ideal partner for us. Together, we will continue to promote a more resilient and human-centered food system. This acquisition allows us to diversify our product offerings, reach more sustainability-minded consumers who value quality, and strengthen our position as one of the fastest-growing and most impactful companies in the food supply chain industry.”
Once acquired by GrubMarket, Good Eggs will be able to take advantage of the company’s suite of proprietary technology solutions, including WholesaleWare, an AI-powered ERP software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors and shippers with seamless financial management, sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist, an enterprise AI assistant that provides food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis and automated order processing; and GrubPay, a digital payments offering designed especially for the food supply chain industry.
Just days earlier, GrubMarket revealed that it had completed the acquisition of Vernon, Calif.-based Best Oriental Produce, a fresh produce company that owns a 700-hectare farming operation across California and Mexico, where it produces vegetables year-round.
San Francisco-based GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.