GrubMarket Acquires Online Grocer Good Eggs

Move enables footprint expansion in consumer market while leveraging tech to boost operational efficiencies, improve customer experience
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Good Eggs Logo Main Image
Since 2011, Good Eggs has built a reputation for delivering high-quality groceries and meals sourced from organic farmers, makers and producers in California.

Tech-enabled food e-commerce company GrubMarket, a provider of enterprise AI solutions for the U.S. food supply chain industry, has completed the acquisition of Oakland, Calif.-based Good Eggs, an online grocery service known for its commitment to sustainability, local sourcing and high-quality food. The move aims to bolster GrubMarket’s e-commerce capabilities with a category leader that has a strong and visible brand presence across its major service regions in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. 

Since 2011, Good Eggs has built a reputation for delivering high-quality groceries and meals sourced from organic farmers, makers and producers in California. Operating out of a warehouse facility that measures more than 125,000 square feet, the company offers more than 7,000 products, including fresh produce, dairy products, eggs, meat, seafood, pantry staples, prepared meals and artisanal goods. Every item sold meets stringent criteria for quality and environmental responsibility.

By cultivating close relationships with area farmers and producers, Good Eggs not only supports the local economy, but also reduces the environmental impact associated with complex and fragmented supply chains, with more than 70% of its products sourced within 250 miles of distribution. The company’s business model delivers best-in-class unit economics through a seamless online shopping experience and logistical expertise. What’s more, its innovative supply chain practices enable it to maintain a spoilage rate significantly lower than industry benchmarks, ensuring top-quality product freshness for its customers.

“Joining GrubMarket is an exciting new chapter for Good Eggs,” asserted Good Eggs CEO Rodrigo Arévalo. “Our mission has always been to create a better food system by connecting people with the highest-quality, sustainably sourced food. With GrubMarket’s robust technological capabilities, expansive global supply network and incomparable operational expertise, we are poised to amplify our impact and reach more households who share our values.”

The acquisition of Good Eggs aligns with GrubMarket’s goal of expanding its footprint in the consumer market while leveraging its technological capabilities to increase operational efficiencies and improve the customer experience.

“Good Eggs has built an impressive brand with a loyal customer base that values sustainability and quality,” noted GrubMarket CEO Mike Xu. “We see tremendous potential in combining our extensive network and resources to further scale Good Eggs’ operations. At GrubMarket, we, too, believe in using our success to support local farmers and sustainable agricultural practices. Good Eggs’ commitment to these principles makes them an ideal partner for us. Together, we will continue to promote a more resilient and human-centered food system. This acquisition allows us to diversify our product offerings, reach more sustainability-minded consumers who value quality, and strengthen our position as one of the fastest-growing and most impactful companies in the food supply chain industry.”

Once acquired by GrubMarket, Good Eggs will be able to take advantage of the company’s suite of proprietary technology solutions, including WholesaleWare, an AI-powered ERP software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors and shippers with seamless financial management, sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist, an enterprise AI assistant that provides food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis and automated order processing; and GrubPay, a digital payments offering designed especially  for the food supply chain industry.

Just days earlier, GrubMarket revealed that it had completed the acquisition of Vernon, Calif.-based Best Oriental Produce, a fresh produce company that owns a 700-hectare farming operation across California and Mexico, where it produces vegetables year-round. 

San Francisco-based GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.

