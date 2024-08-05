GrubMarket Acquires Largest Asian Squash Provider in U.S.

Recently acquired by GrubMarket, Best Oriental Produce is the largest Chinese eggplant grower globally, growing and shipping more than 46,000 cases of Chinese eggplant each month, and moving up to 10 full truckloads daily from Mexico.

GrubMarket, a provider of tech-enabled B2B food e-commerce and enterprise AI solutions for the food supply chain industry, has completed the acquisition of Vernon, Calif.-based Best Oriental Produce, a fresh produce company that owns a 700-hectare farming operation across California and Mexico, where it produces vegetables year-round. As well as being the largest Asian squash provider in the United States, Best Oriental Produce is the single largest importer of young coconut from Thailand into this country and the largest Chinese eggplant grower globally: The company grows and ships more than 46,000 cases of Chinese eggplant each month, moving up to 10 full truckloads daily from Mexico.

Founded more than 35 years ago by fresh produce vet Ben Charoensuk, Best Oriental Produce is now a large-scale produce import and export business that grows a wide range of Asian produce, including bitter melon, Chinese eggplant, long bean and Asian squash, in broad open-field farms and greenhouse facilities. The company also operates a PrimusGFS-certified warehouse facility that measures nearly 25,000 square feet and provides state-of-the-art refrigeration capabilities. Best Oriental Produce serves many major supermarket and retail chains across California, New York, Chicago and Florida, along with other regions throughout the United States and Canada. The company has cultivated enduring relationships with many of its biggest customers, enabling it to stay highly profitable since its founding. Following the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current seasoned leadership team.